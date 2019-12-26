Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Report Overview 2020, Industry Size, Global Growth Analysis, Business Insight, Share, Top Company Profile, Strategy Profiling, Regional Revenue

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Overview

Global urinary tract infection market is expected to exhibit a moderate 3.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed analysis of the global urinary tract infection market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global urinary tract infection market are assessed in detail in the report. The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global urinary tract infection market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub-segments within the global urinary tract infection market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global urinary tract infection market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global urinary tract infection market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

Urinary tract infections can be caused by a variety of causes, including unsafe sex, lack of hygiene, and diabetes. Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are more common in women than men, due to inherent complications in the female reproductive system. According to the World Health Organization, 1 million hospitalizations of women occur each year due to UTIs, which affect almost half the female population around the world. The growing prevalence of urinary tract infections among women is likely to be a major driver for the global UTI market over the forecast period. As countries around the world are gearing up to improve women’s health resources, urinary tract infections are likely to be the target of significant government expenditure in the coming years. This is likely to remain a major driver for the urinary tract infection market over the forecast period.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global urinary tract infection market include

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Cipla Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Drug development is likely to be a key agenda for players in the global urinary tract infection market over the forecast period.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Industry Update/News

In November 2019, the U.S. FDA approved a new drug called cefiderocol (Fetroja) for urinary tract infections that have proven to be drug-resistant.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Segmentation:

The global urinary tract infection market is segmented on the basis of drug class, clinical indication, end use, and region.

By drug class, the global urinary tract infection market is segmented into quinolones, aminoglycosides, beta-lactam, azoles, and others.

By clinical indication, the global urinary tract infection market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis, pyelonephritis, and others.

By end use, the global urinary tract infection market is segmented into hospitals, self-administration, and others.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Market Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the maximum share in the global urinary tract infections market, followed by Europe. The U.S. is the leading regional market within the North America regional segment, as the U.S. has a strong reimbursement system for urinary tract infections, as well as laws such as Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, enabling widespread administration of urinary tract infection drugs. The growing prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. is also likely to be a major driver for the urinary tract infection market in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to hold significant promise for the global urinary tract infection market over the forecast period due to the growing awareness about UTIs in the region and the growing healthcare sector in countries such as China and India.

