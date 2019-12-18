Ultrasound Machine Technology Market Trends 2020: Latest Devices, Key Players Statistics Data, Regional Business Outlook 2026

Global Ultrasound Devices Market size is Expected to Reach USD 9,208.76 million by 2026, as per the latest findings of Market Research Future (MRFR). The development of 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging has allowed for the diagnosis of congenital defects clearly and earlier in the pregnancy, which has made the procedures widely popular in the healthcare sector around the world.

The growing demand for ultrasound devices for diagnostic purposes is likely to be the major driver for the global ultrasound devices market over the forecast period. Therapeutic applications of ultrasound include targeting a specific patch of tissue for stimulation or removal by bombarding it with high-frequency sound waves. This application is also likely to remain a key factor for the global ultrasound devices market’s growth over the forecast period.

Avail a FREE Sample@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2789

The growing demand for more advanced ultrasound devices in the gynecology sector is likely to be a major driver for the global ultrasound devices market over the forecast period. 4D imaging also allows live action viewing of the fetus, which allows physicians to detect more abnormalities. This is likely to be a major driver for the global ultrasound devices market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the Leading key players in the global ultrasound devices market are likely to focus on bringing about steady technological innovation and updations in their products in the coming years, as developing more modern products has become a key selling point in the industry. –

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Siemens AG

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

and Others.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation:

The global ultrasound devices market is segmented by application into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic application segment holds a dominant share of 68% in the global ultrasound devices market and is likely to remain the leading contributor over the forecast period.

Branch of Medicine: Radiology, OB/GYN, Cardiac, And Others.

By Product Type: Cart-Based and Portable.

By End User: Hospitals/Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers.

Get an Amazing Discount@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2789

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Application

Introduction

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Anesthesiology

Urology

Vascular

Musculoskeletal

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, by Technology

Introduction

Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D And 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Ultrasound Devices Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is likely to be the major regional market for ultrasound devices over the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of advanced ultrasound technology in the region and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic modalities and devices. Europe is also likely to remain a major regional market for ultrasound devices over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for advanced medical facilities and devices and the increasing investment in hospitals and medical technology.

Access Complete Premium Research Details@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ultrasound-devices-market-2789

List of Tables

TABLE 1 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

TABLE 2 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY PORTABILITY 2015-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET FOR CART/TROLLEY BASED ULTRASOUND DEVICES, BY REGION, 2015–2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET FOR HANDHELD/COMPACT ULTRASOUND DEVICES, BY REGION, 2015–2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET FOR POINT-OF-CARE (POC) ULTRASOUND DEVICES, BY REGION, 2015–2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY DISPLAY 2015-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET FOR COLOR ULTRASOUND DEVICES, BY REGION, 2015–2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8 GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET FOR BLACK AND WHITE ULTRASOUND DEVICES, BY REGION, 2015–2026 (USD MILLION)

Continued…

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com