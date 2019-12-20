Tuberculosis Drug Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Tuberculosis Drug

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and can also affect the other parts of the body. The symptoms of tuberculosis include blood-containing mucus, night sweats, fever, and weight loss. This disease spreads in the air through a cough, spit, speak or sneeze. The diagnosis of TB is done through a microscopic examination, and chest X-rays. Tuberculosis can be prevented by early detection and treatment with vaccinations, such as BCG vaccine. Tuberculosis drug is used to treat and prevent the growth of deadly TB bacteria.

TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis germ that spreads from one to the other person. Many anti Tuberculosis drugs, first-line drugs are used for the treatment of first stage patients. Tuberculosis drug includes the second-line drugs that are only used for the treatment of drug-resistant TB. For drug-resistant tuberculosis, a combination of antibiotics, called fluoroquinolones and injectable medications like capreomycin are used for 20 to 30 months. Nowadays, several types of tuberculosis drugs are combined together in one tablet, known as fixed-dose combination.

The global tuberculosis drug market report states that almost two billion people are infected by M. tuberculosis. In 2015, almost 10.4 million new cases of TB were reported worldwide, of which 6.01 million were men, 3.6 million were women, and one million were children. As mentioned in the report, in 2015 approximately 1.4 million people died due to tuberculosis and additionally 400,000 people have died due to TB infection and HIV together. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to contribute to the global competitive landscape.

Drug Therapy For Tuberculosis Market Segmentation

Factors, such as a surge in air pollution and an increase in the intake of cigarettes are the two major factors responsible for the increased prevalence of TB and other chronic diseases. Depending on the drug type, the global tuberculosis drug market has been split into:

First Line drugs therapy

Second Line drugs therapy

Combination drugs therapy

The first-line drug therapy held the most shares in 2018, owing to the high usage of the drug by almost 90% of individuals that are susceptible to TB. The second-line drugs therapy is used in the treatment of MDR-TB, when the treatment does not respond to isoniazid and rifampicin drugs.

Drug For Tuberculosis Regional Overview

According to the report, around 60% of the new cases have been reported in the six countries named India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, Nigeria and South Africa. According to the CDC, 157 additional cases were reported in 2015 in the US compared with 9,406 cases in 2014. In the region of Europe, the majority of people are affected by MDR-TB that comprises 35% of the TB cases. The data presented in the report estimates that every year US$6.5 billion is invested towards the TB disease treatment. The majority of the TB cases in 2015 have occurred in Asia, which accounts for about 55% of global cases of TB.

The lack of healthcare infrastructure and limited access to the facilities has hindered the growth of tuberculosis drug market in the above-mentioned regions.

Tuberculosis Drug Industry News

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in the US, has launched Phase 3 global clinical trial, amounting to US$70 million in 12 countries to prevent MDR-TB among the people at high risk, especially the children and adults that are exposed to the disease. This public-private partnership involves the Japanese drug-making company named Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

