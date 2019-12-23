The Importance of New Devices in Dentistry

From digital dentures to a smart electric toothbrush and augmented reality, technology is taking the dentistry industry like a storm. In recent years, there has been great emphasis on treatment options that are quick, effective and those that cause fewer risks on periodontal diseases. Like other technologies, smart devices have had a huge impact on how dentists treat their patients and generally how people take care of their dental health. Now, your trip to the Pitner Orthodontist is less painful, quick, and reliable.

Here’s why new technology has proven to be important in the dental industry.

1. Superior Visualization

One of the new technological devices in the dental market is OmniOptic which offers superior visualization for dentists. It is basically a loupe that allows dental professionals to select a magnification level from 2.5x – 5.5x during a dental procedure.

Another innovation, Spark from the same manufacturer Orascoptic, is a cordless headlight used for visualization purposes as well. It can be incorporated with any eyewear frame and features a unique, lightweight design that offers optimal visibility with comfort. Both new devices have given an extra boost to the visualization of dentists.

2. Advanced Diagnosis And Treatment

The laser technology is huge in the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems. Now, diode lasers are being utilized for their precision to uncover decay in teeth. It is effective preventative care because decay is caught at an early stage. Lasers are technically less invasive compared to traditional explorers used to diagnose cavities. Ideally, healthy teeth don’t respond to the laser’s wavelength while decayed teeth will offer a glow depending on the extent of the decay. Lasers also aid in gum re-contouring and less-painful periodontal treatments.

Apart from lasers, new breakthroughs are manufacturing biomaterials to fill teeth cavities. A good example is a synthetic biomaterial created by the University of Nottingham and Harvard University students known to heal itself. This innovation could potentially reduce the deterioration of teeth and ultimately eliminate painful, expensive root fixes.

The VELscope has also made early detection of cancer possible. It offers blue lights that uncover tissue damages that can’t be seen with the naked eye.

3. Better Data Storage

Traditionally, dental practiced stored patient data in physical files or offline applications such as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Access. These systems are unreliable, cumbersome, and messy. The current trend in the dental industry is to store data on the cloud. This way, dentists and other dental professionals can get quick access to the data with ease. It is easy to update patient files on the cloud. It also ensures that less administrative issues occur. Basically, any change made on a patient file is effectively stored in the cloud which is shareable in the entire organization. Apart from reducing the administration hassle, the cloud also offers an extra layer of security compared to paper options.

4. Improved Veneers

Veneers are commonly used in the world of dentistry. It is a dental procedure utilized to create visually-appealing teeth. A thin shell is made to cover a damaged, crooked, or any other unappealing tooth. In the past, veneers required reshaping of a tooth before adding the shell. Thanks to technology, thinner, stronger and reliable veneer materials are now available. This means a dentist doesn’t have to remove your tooth to put the veneer. They are also more natural and reduce the chance of a patient developing further complications.

5. Advanced Imaging And Detailed Dental Photos

The EyeSpecial C-III digital camera was named as one of the 2017 Top Winners by Dental Advisor because it has truly revolutionized the dental industry. It produces high-quality, detailed, and colorful photos that make the work of a dental professional effective. It is also quite easy to use and offers sustainability for bleaching and orthodontic records.

In addition, digital X-rays contain less radiation compared to traditional X-rays. When an X-ray is done on a patient, the image appears in a matter of seconds on the computer. The dentist can proceed to zoom in to get a picture of what is happening on the tooth.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are more countless devices utilized by dental professionals to improve patient care. The future certainly looks brighter than what it is now. We expect to see easier access, no injections, no drills, and relatively short treatment time. This will eventually translate into fewer cavities, fresher breaths, and healthy, white smiles.