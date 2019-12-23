Telemedicine Market to Hit US$ 185,669.6 Mn by 2026 | What are the Growth Factors, Current & Upcoming Trends, Leading Players in the Market?

As per Fortune Business Insights, the telemedicine market, valued at US $ 34,289.2 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to rise to US$ 185,669.6 Mn by the end of 2026. Based on type, the services segment holds the largest share of the market. which is likely to continue its dominance in the forecast duration as well, owing to favorable reimbursement policies set by governments.

Growth Factors:

The rise in geriatric population and the increasing demand for proper healthcare and medical services to suffice to their needs is boosting the global telemedicine market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study.

This report highlights all factors driving and restricting the growth of telemedicine market. The information provided in the report is collected from trusted source, within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The telemedicine market is highly competitive and is likely to witness the entry of new players, besides the launch of new products. Recently in May 2019, a telemedicine company called CirrusMD Inc. raised around US$ 15 million by Drive Capital.

The company aims to offer seamless communication between patients and doctors online. Rapid advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) has revolutionized the healthcare industry.

Current & Upcoming Trends:

In April 2019, InTouch Health announced the launch of Solo, an end-to end fully integrated virtual care platform, which is suitable for any user type in any healthcare setting.

In April 2019, Comcast partnered with Independence Health Group for development of a new patient care and communication platform.

In April 2019, the Florida Senate passed the House Bill 23, in order to standardize the telehealth and telemedicine practices.

Leading Players in the Market

American Well

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, Inc.

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

MD

SnapMD, Inc.

Teladoc Health, American Well, and Doctor On Demand Hold Strong Foothold in the Global Market

Doctor On Demand, Teladoc Health, and American Well are enjoying stronghold in the global telemedicine market. Leading companies are focusing on strategies such as company collaboration with domestic players, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Products

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telepsychiatry

Telecardiology

Others

By Modality

Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others

