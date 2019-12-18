Technology Evolution on Medical Tourism Market by Top International Players, Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Outlook till 2026

The global medical tourism market is rising at a fast pace, driven by governments support across various n. This information has been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Medical Tourism Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Domestic, International), By Treatment (Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopaedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology, Other), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report highlights the various aspects and advantages of the fledgling global medical tourism market. Medical tourism can be understood as a form of globalisation which involves travel across international borders to avail medical facilities in foreign destinations. Medical tourism or travel has grabbed the interest of governments and medical professionals alike.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Medical Tourism Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-tourism-market-100681

Governments view medical exploratory activities as an opportunity to showcase their unique healthcare services; medical professionals seek newer frontiers to research alternative medicines and treatments for prevailing diseases. For example, homeopathy and Ayurveda in India offer effective alternative remedies to western allopathy. In the end, both parties inject the necessary fuel that will propel growth of the global medical tourism market.

some of the key players in the global medical tourism market:

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Bangkok Chain Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-tourism-market-100681

Access to Low Cost Medication a Primary Driver of Medical Tourism Market

Developed countries such as the U.S. are often criticized for their expensive healthcare delivery systems. For example, in the U.S., a Harvard study showed that medical care is the country is unaffordable owing to inflated prices of drugs, high salaries of doctors, and high cost of hospital administration. Therefore, patients from such countries desperately search for destinations where healthcare is more affordable and accessible. Developing countries such as India and Brazil offer the perfect solution and lay the foundation for the global medical tourism market to flourish. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared Brazil as having the best healthcare delivery system in Latin America.

Dynamic Competition Accelerating Growth

Competition among key players to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the rapidly advancing global medical tourism market has grown exponentially. Research and development activities are being funded by private companies to maintain their competitive edge in the market. For example, Clearbridge Health has announced the building of a massive clinic in Hong Kong that will serve as a work floor for visiting medical specialists. In India, the southern state of Kerala is actively promoting health and medical tourism as an integral part of its tourism industry to attract foreign tourists. Such examples are proof that competition in the global medical tourism market is taking place not just between private players, but also in the public sector.

According to the report, some of the major players in the global medical tourism market include Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and Asian Heart Institute in India, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH in Germany, Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand, among others.

Major Table of Content For Medical Tourism Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Medical Tourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs