Surgical Robots Market – 2020 Application Scope, Types, Technology Benefits and Global Business Outlook By Market Research Future

Robotic surgery has turned into a promising technology that utilizes high-tech robots for performing minimally invasive surgery. The surgery is done through the insertion of small robotic instruments and a small camera inside the human body by creating incisions in the area that is desired. The camera offers a clear and precise 3D image based on which the surgeon manipulates the robotic arm, moving the instruments, and performing the surgery.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is amid the leading American based surgical robotics companies that creates, manufactures, as well as markets various types of surgical robots. They are specially designed for improving patients’ clinical outcomes with minimally invasive surgery, which is through the da Vinci Surgical System. Rising adoption of surgical robots and advanced medical technologies, increasing expenditure for surgical robot R&D, increasing preference for surgeries that are minimally invasive, and advancements in technology in surgical robots are factors that are propelling the medical robots market growth.

Global Surgical Robots Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 18.94% to reach the Future Market Share of USD 19,596.61 Million till 2024.

Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3025

The Different Types

Robotic Surgery is of three types- Shared-Control systems, Telesurgical systems, and Supervisory-Controlled systems.

Shared-Control System- Here, the maximum work is carried out by the human, but when needed, the robot provides assistance. The robotic system, in most cases monitors the surgeon offering support and stability during the procedure.

Telesurgical Robotic System- The most widely used, the Da Vinci robotic surgical system improves the surgery by offering 3-D visualization in places that are hard-to-reach such as the heart and also improve wrist dexterity. This technology enables surgeons to make more accurate, more controlled, and quicker movements through the robot arm and varied range of motions.

Supervisory-Controlled Systems- Also known as the computer-assisted surgery is the most automated amongst the three. Here the surgeon performs considerable preparation work, puts data in the robotic system, carefully plans the action, tests the motions of the robot, takes x-rays, puts the robot in an ideal start position, and finally supervises the robotic action for ensuring all goes as planned. The RoboDoc system is the most widely used prototype that has extensive applications in orthopedic surgeries. Such orthopedic surgical robots, along with assisting healthcare service providers in making effective surgical blueprints at the same time also allow seamless optimization of mechanical alignments and implant placements. This is having a positive impact on the orthopedic surgical robots market.

Common Applications

The robotic-assisted surgery market is growing by leaps and bounds. Owing to its alluring features and wonderful benefits, its applications have evolved. Some of its common applications include,

Orthopedic procedures such as to treat carpal tunnel

Urological procedures such as ureteral reimplantation, cystectomy, and prostatectomy

Laparoscopic procedures such as removal of the gallbladder, uterus, kidney, and appendix

Cardiac procedures such as coronary artery bypass grafting and mitral valve repair

Apart from this, robotic surgery is also used in case of bypass surgeries, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, cardiothoracic treatments, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, amid others.

Plentiful Benefits for Surgeons and Patients Alike

Robotic surgery has gained immense recognition for the plentiful benefits that it offers surgeons and patients alike.

For Surgeons- The benefits of robotic surgery for surgeons include,

Precise Surgery- The HD camera used in robotic surgery offers a detailed, magnified view of that area, which is affected. It offers a clear vision of the microscopic structures thus resulting in precise surgery.

Access to Places that are Hard-to-Reach- The robot’s precision and enhanced flexibility allow the surgeon on reaching areas that are hard-to-reach.

Superior Dexterity- The robotic instrument helps to exceed the range of motion and dexterity of human hands, thus allowing surgeons to operate in a means which is impossible to sans the robot.

For Patients- The benefits of robotic surgery for patients include,

Offers better clinical outcomes in most cases

Shorter recovery and less scarring

Earlier discharge

Less risk of blood loss and infection

Significantly less pain

More precise surgery

The bottom line is, robotic surgery has fewer incisions, less pain, and quicker recovery times, thus is likely to become the future of science.

For Any Query Feel Free to Contact: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3025