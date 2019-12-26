Surgical Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Trends and Growth Till 2023 | MRFR

Surgical Equipment Market Analysis Published by Market Research Future predicts that The Global Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Surgical Equipment Industry by Product Type (Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Devices), by Application (Neurosurgery, Wound Closure), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Global Forecast Till 2023

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ethicon US, LLC. (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), COVIDIEN (US), CONMED Corporation (US), MEDICON (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Synergetics USA, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), KARL STORZ & Co. (US), and KLS Martin (Germany).

Surgical equipment are used for both minor and major surgical procedures in hospitals and surgical centers and have a wide range of application in neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, wound closure, urology, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgery, and others. Electrosurgical devices, surgical sutures and staples, handheld instruments, electrosurgical generators, and monitoring devices are the various equipment that are used in surgeries.

The global surgical equipment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, skin diseases, increasing number of surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, and rising geriatric population. Additionally, the growth of the medical device market, increasing number of surgical centers, and government initiatives have a synergistic effect on the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by various factors such as high cost of surgical devices and strict regulatory policies for various regulatory authorities.

Segmentation

The global surgical equipment market is divided into product type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld instruments, electrosurgical devices, electrosurgical generators, monitoring devices, and others. Surgical sutures and staplers are further segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Handheld instruments are sub-segmented into forceps, sutures, visual scope, and others. Electrosurgical devices are further categorized into electrosurgical instruments such as HET bipolar system, electrosurgical pencils, smoke evacuation system, electrosurgical generators, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, wound closure, urology, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgery, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, surgical equipment market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Americas is the largest market for surgical equipment owing to increasing prevalence of different diseases and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, technological innovation in manufacturing of surgical equipment also is also responsible for the growth of this market in the U.S. Large number of patients undergo different kind of surgeries contribute to an increase in the demand of surgical equipment in Americas. Laparoscopic surgeries are done on a large scale in South America favouring the growth of this market. Canada are focusing on exporting surgical equipment’s and surgical suturing material to countries worldwide, which is increasing market in this region. Furthermore, increasing number of hospitals and healthcare services, availability of raw material and better access to labour will fuel the growth of this market.

Europe is second largest market due to increasing prevalence of different types of diseases especially cardiovascular disease are increasing continuously in the developed as well as developing countries due to diabetes, hyper tension and lifestyle habits like smoking, sedentary work and lack of exercise has increased the prevalence of disease. Moreover, increase in chronic diseases has led to increase in the number of surgeries and healthcare organization.

European countries like U.K, Germany and France spend a lot on the manufacturing of medical and surgical devices. Asia pacific is fastest growing region during forecast period. China dominates the

Asia Pacific surgical equipment market owing to the presence of huge geriatric population. India accounts for the second largest market, which is followed by Japan and Australia. Huge population base, rapidly changing economy, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of companies have encouraged the market growth in India and China. Recent economic data suggests that China and Southeast Asia are poised to join the ranks of the high-growth Asian economies such as Korea and Taiwan. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa have the least market share. Additionally, factors such as lack of awareness, low healthcare expenditures will restrain the market during the corresponding period.

Latest Industry News

Surgical services at the Georgetown Public Hospital have received a donation of medical equipment and supplies from the government of China. 28 DEC 2018

AppOrtho is utilizing the High Country’s first robot-assisted surgery system to aid with knee replacement surgeries. 3 JAN 2019

