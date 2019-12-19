Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry

Surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and to maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment and the patient’s surroundings and surgical gowns are worn over the scrub suit of the operating team during surgical procedures to maintain a sterile surgical field and reduce the risk of transmission of pathogens to both patients and staff. The increasing number of surgeries and growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The global surgical drapes market is segmented by type, usage pattern, disease, end user, and regions. This report focuses on Surgical Drapes and Gowns volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical Drapes and Gowns market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Surgical Drapes and Gowns manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cardinal Health

3M

Thermo Fisher

Steris

Mölnlycke

Paul Hartmann

Halyard Health

Priontex

Guardian Surgical

Medica Europe

Market Segmentation

The global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market is segmented on the basis of several distinctive and relevant aspects that are providing an ant’s eye view into the market. This segmentation has enabled researchers to understand different intricacies that are influencing the market’s trajectory in the foreseeable future. Apart from this, such segmentation has helped the stakeholders in specific markets to derive necessary conclusions. A regional analysis is also included in this section of the report. This analysis is conducted for the major fiver regional segments of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Research Methodology

The global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market is studied using Porter’s Five Force Model, which has provided a strong foundation to conduct precise analysis and determine the true growth potential of the market. Furthermore, SWOT analysis has been conducted to provide an in-depth insight into the various strengths that the market vendors can capitalize on in the coming few years.

