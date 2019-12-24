Sexual Wellness- Increasing Vitality, Improving Lifestyle

Recent years have witnessed a much more openness in the approach towards sex. This is mainly due to the increased exposure to various sex educations, consultation with experts, growing awareness regarding how to have safe sex, and better inclusion of sex-related products in the discussion. Earlier it used to be a taboo, a hush-hush affair that used to be discussed behind closed doors and often people were reluctant to seek the advice of an expert. Now, people have realized the downsides of keeping it a secret and they are more open to experiments. It has several health benefits but it can also be a portal for diseases. That is why openness is more required.

What is Sexual Wellness?

Sexual wellness can be defined as a blend of physical state, mental state, and social well-being that has a connection with sexuality. Growing awareness regarding sexual wellness inspires a positive and respectful approach involving sexuality and sexual relationships. This also ensures that couple involved in it goes for a safe and pleasurable experience without having any kind of coercion, poor discrimination and violence. Better exposure would also lessen the chance of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or getting pregnant in an unwanted way.

How Can It Be Achieved?

There are some simple facts that can improve the standard of sexual life. These have to be followed on a regular basis. For instance, eating healthy is important as it boosts the vitality, which is needed to improve performance. The act of sex can also be considered a good exercise, especially in terms of cardio and flexibility of the body. To maintain this, avoiding smoking can be the stepping stone. It improves breathing in and out systems that, during the performance, is needed. Working out can be beneficial as well as tones the body and increases the flexibility of the muscles. Consumption of alcohol can also have an impact on sex life. Alcohol is known for its adverse effects as it can increase the body weight and trigger a cholesterol hike. This can affect the performance by creating a problem in erection or affecting the desire to perform at all. However, the most important factor is communication with the partner as that can ensure a proper understanding of how things should be done.

Latest Innovations

Sexual wellness has emerged as a type of self-care where people. The openness that the recent times are witnessing about the sexual act has given rise to the use of sex toys and sex objects. This has played well for the global sexual wellness market. Recent innovations from They Call Her Alfie, Dame Products, and others. Products like Love Gel promises better experience as it can stimulate nerves during the act. Eva II is a hands-free vibrator that aims at providing a heightened experience where partners can use the remote control to increase pleasure. Unbound came up with an “On the Go” kit that comes with everything that is needed to have a pleasurable experience. Oshihana has taken these measures a step further by introducing cannabidiol products that can increase performance and provide a better experience.

How Well the Market Can Fare?

Sexual wellness market overview provides a clear understanding of the path that this market is going to chart in the coming years. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the sexual wellness market size can improve its worth from USD 21.26 Bn with a 9.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The sexual wellness market growth would witness the impacts of new products and the report published by MRFR has a proper sexual wellness market analysis. This analysis can significantly improve the scope for market percolation of sexual wellness.

