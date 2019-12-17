Population Health Management Market Size, Growth 2019 PHM Industry Share Analysis Trends, Research Report Overview, Competitive Landscape, Top Leaders, Industry Outlook with Regional Forecast to 2023

Population Health Management Market Research Report -Forecast To 2023 is predicted to touch22.4% CAGR between 2018-2023, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Population Health Management Market Research Information by Component, Solution, Delivery Mode, End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023. Report provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume

Population Health Management Market Overview

The global population health management market is expected to exhibit a strong 22.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global population health management market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global population health management market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the market.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global population health management market include Persivia, UnitedHealth Group, Healthagen LLC, ZeOmega, Lumeris, Koninklijke Philips NV, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, Optum Inc., Health Catalyst, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Segmentation:

The global population health management market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, delivery mode, end use, and region.

By component, the global population health management market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is further subsegmented into consulting, training, and education, post-sale and maintenance services, and others.

By solution, the global population health management market is segmented into data integration and management, analytics, patient engagement, and care coordination.

By delivery mode, the global population health management market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and app-based.

By end use, the global population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, government organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is likely to dominate the global population health management market over the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Americas market for population health management is mainly driven by the growing use of healthcare IT in the region, which has allowed healthcare agencies to build up a strong database of patient information. Asia Pacific is likely to witness robust growth in the population health management market over the forecast period due to the increasing government support to the healthcare sector and the rising use of healthcare IT solutions.

Industry News:

In December 2019, Humana and Royal Philips announced a collaboration using Philips’ population health management program in order to improve Humana’s offerings.

The global population health management market is driven by the growing efforts from private players to implement population health management solutions and enable better healthcare for their paying customers. Rather than being driven by government intervention, the population health management market is primarily driven by private players looking to add to their portfolio and present viable solutions for population health management.

