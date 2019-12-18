Pediatric Medical Device Market projected to register a CAGR of 8.8% During Forecast Period 2019-2025 | Market Insights, Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players and Analysis

Global Pediatric Medical Device Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Device Type : Infant Caps, New-born Hearing Screener, Cranial Orthosis, Infant Warmer, Incubators, and Bililights, among others.

By End-users : Hospitals & Clinics, Pediatrician & Doctors, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Global Pediatric Medical Device Market : Overview

The global pediatric medical device market is growing pervasively, mainly due to the innovations and new technologies. The emergence of futuristic pediatric medical devices has revolutionized the childcare completely. What lightning does to mushrooms, advancements in technology are doing to the pediatric medical device market, allowing it to flourish lavishly.

Besides, increasing regulatory approvals and issued patents are accelerating the growth of the market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global pediatric medical device market is expected to garner exponential accruals by 2023. In its recently published research, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of over 10.5% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Countries across the globe have become extremely responsive towards child healthcare, which is a key driving force behind the growth of the market. There are substantial funding programs from the governments, delving into the financial, regulatory, and design constraints associated with the developments of these devices.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/980

Global Pediatric Medical Device Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global pediatric medical device market with a significant market share. The region owns superior medical facilities and flourishing medical device sectors, which impact the market growth, positively. Moreover, the rising prevalence of juvenile diabetes and chronic diseases related to heart, digestive, and kidney health among adolescents foster regional market growth.

Besides raising awareness about adolescent health is creating a massive demand for medical devices in pediatric hospitals and clinics. Factors such as huge technological advancements and the enormous uptake of advanced medical devices led by the high per capita healthcare expenditures are commutatively impacting the market growth, to an extent.

The US market, led by the rising obesity disorder among children accounts for a significant share in the North American pediatric medical device market. Furthermore, well-established healthcare infrastructures, specially designed for childcare with their skilled professionals & doctors, are pushing up the market growth in the region.

Europe stands second in the global pediatric medical device market, flowing the North American market closely. The resurging economy in this region acts as a major tailwind behind the regional market growth, availing the best possible child healthcare and increasing healthcare expenditures. Additionally, government support fosters market growth in the region, encouraging the manufacturers to develop new and better devices.

The pediatric medical device market in the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a lucrative market globally. Factors such as the high birth rate and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the APAC region are influencing the market growth, positively. Furthermore, the rapidly growing markets in India and China are expected to provide immense opportunities for the growth of pediatric medical devices.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pediatric-medical-device-market-980

Global Pediatric Medical Device Market – Competitive Landscape

The presence of several notable players intensifies the competition in the already highly competitive and diversified market. These players manage to gain a substantial market share by driving R&D activities required for the development of new devices and technologies.

They also invest continually to incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and new product/technology development. They tap the emerging markets in developing regions to expand their business further. They compete with each other based on product reliability, quality, cost, and aftermarket services.

Major Players:

Players leading the global pediatric medical device market include Abbott (US), General Electric Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherland), Novamed (US), Phoenix Medical Systems USA (US), Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd. (India), and Pega Medical (US), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 10, 2019 —– Phillips-Medisize (the US), a Molex company, announced the acquisition of exclusive ownership of patents for an innovative mini-tablet dispenser from a Global Pharmaceutical Company, to accommodate the varied and customized oral dispensing needs of patients. Through its unique working principle, the mini-tablet dispenser will be valuable in pediatrics, geriatrics, and oncology where patients often require highly flexible oral dosing based on age, weight, and other variables.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Pediatric Medical Device Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Pediatric Medical Device Market, By Diagnosis

Chapter 8. Pediatric Medical Device Market, By Treatment

Chapter 9. Pediatric Medical Device Market, By End-User

Chapter 10. Pediatric Medical Device Market, By Region

Chapter 11. Company Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 14 Appendix