Nihon Kohden’s New Patient Monitor for Outpatient Clinics

Nihon Kohden’s U.S. division, itself based in Tokyo, Japan, is launching a new vital signs monitor specifically designed to extend monitoring capabilities to outpatient facilities and to patient beds that typically wouldn’t have continuous vital signs monitors. The device lets clinicians quickly take readings on blood oxygenation, blood pressure, and patient temperature and, if they choose to, to switch patients to being continuously monitored.

One can customize alarms, using the built-in 8-inch touch screen color monitor, based on vital signs and observational data, and continuously monitored patients can be tracked using Nihon Kohden’s Patient Monitoring System.

“Even patients who seem stable can unexpectedly decline,” said Veffa Devers, DNP, MSHA, RN, CPHQ, vice president of clinical and strategic alliances of Nihon Kohden America, in a press release. “Most will exhibit gradual changes in vital signs hours before they decline, such as a gradual increase in temperature and heart rate or a subtle, yet progressive change in blood pressure and pulse oximetry. These changes can be a signal that a patient is at risk for a larger health concern, such as an infection or hemodynamics decline. Regular and consistent monitoring of vital signs combined with our customizable early warning scoring can help clinicians identify these patients early and intervene before the situation becomes critical.”

One nifty feature of the device is that it uses the company’s pressure monitoring technology that detects diastolic and systolic blood pressure numbers while the cuff is inflating. Most other monitors have to wait for the device to deflate to provide readings and they have to overinflate every time since they measure on the way down. This is a big plus for many patients who find blood pressure cuffs uncomfortable.

Product page: Life Scope SVM-7200

Via: Nihon Kohden