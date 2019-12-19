NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) Market Value to Worth Over US$ 20,347.45 Million at 18.05% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2025

Rising Interest in Finding Treatment for Genetic Diseases to drive Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Growth

MarketResearchFuture.com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025, Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.05% over the forecast period to reach USD 20,347.45 Million by 2025.

NGS Market Active Players

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

BGI

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN N. V.

Macrogen Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

NGS Market Analysis

There are various diseases that have their roots in genetics such as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, heart disease etc. To discover viable treatment to these diseases, researchers are looking to discern how genes work. Next generation sequencing market has been gaining impetus due to the fact that next-generation sequencing is integral to field of genomics. The NGS technologies are implemented for several applications, including whole genome sequencing, de novo assembly sequencing, resequencing, and transcriptome sequencing at the DNA or RNA level. The successful application of next-generation sequencing can lead to predicting of genes, protein coding regions, and pathways.

Illumina, Helicos Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Pacific Bioscience, ABI Life Technologies, and Oxford Nanopore are some of the companies that are implementing different NGS technologies which in turn will augment global next generation sequencing market which is estimated to reach a massive market valuation by 2023.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Size is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The market growth is projected to register a CAGR of 18.05% over the forecast period to reach USD 20,347.45 Million by 2025.

NGS Industry News

Recently, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its Ion Torrent Genexus System, the first fully integrated, next-generation sequencing platform that delivers results economically in a single day. This turnkey solution is designed to enable local hospitals to adopt NGS testing.

According to a study published in Clinical Lung Cancer local hospitals are severely challenged when it comes to providing NGS-based genomic testing at present even though hospitals are where most patients are treated. Due to limitations to NGS adoption, such as product complexity and cost, the vast majority of local molecular laboratories rely on single-gene tests. Some laboratories even have to outsource testing for more comprehensive NGS analysis as single-gene tests fails to provide a complete genomic profile of a tumor. Ion Torrent Genexus System is expected to solve many of the problems faced by hospitals when it comes to gene testing thus increasing growth scope for next generation sequencing.

NGS Market Segmentation

The ext generation sequencing market has been classified by technology, service and product, application, and end-user.

By technology, next generation sequencing market has been segmented as whole genome sequencing, methyl sequencing, whole exome sequencing, targeted resequencing, CHIP sequencing, RNA sequencing and de novo sequencing.

By service & product, next generation sequencing market has been segmented as consumables, sample preparation, sequencing services and platforms and services for platforms.

By application, NGS market has been segmented as genetic screening, drug discovery, diagnostics, agriculture and animal research and others.

End-users segmentation of the next generation sequencing market includes academic institutes and research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and other end-users.

NGS Market Regional Analysis

Owing to rising number of funds being granted for research into genomics and initiatives adopted by the government to rein in cases of genetically occurring diseases and demand to improve the healthcare sector is estimated to augment the growth of the next generation sequencing market in North America. Increased competition among market players as well as acquisitions and mergers are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Next generation sequencing market in Europe is expected to hold the second largest revenue share due to the presence of some of the leading next-generation sequencing technology companies and an educated population inclined on the advancement of next-generation sequencing technology. Though diverse regulations and a fragmented NGS market might restrain the growth of the market in the region, favorable funding scenario and immense support for scientific research would augment next-generation sequencing market in the region.

The next-generation sequencing market share in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness expansion over the coming years due to growing demand for advanced technology and access to enhanced treatment facilities, better adoption of advanced genomics, increase in disposable income, and rising investments in diverse treatment options by pharmaceutical companies.

Due to lack of technical knowledge, an underdeveloped healthcare sector, and poor medical facilities the next generation sequencing market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to garner the smallest share.

