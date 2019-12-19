Naviswiss receives additional CHF 5 million Private Equity

Dec 19, 2019 (Brugg AG, Switzerland) – Naviswiss, an independent medical technology company specialized in miniaturized surgical navigation, is glad to announce the successful closing of its financial round E in which it secured CHF 5 million in additional private equity. Round E was led by private investors from Switzerland and is expected to provide funds for further product development and for entering the US and Japanese markets.

About Naviswiss:

Naviswiss provides miniaturized surgical navigation for orthopedic surgeons to accurately implant artificial joints. The navigated Total Hip Replacement THR application is image-free and provides the surgeon with accurate information on cup alignment, leg length and offset. The THR application is open for all implant manufacturers and supports all surgical approaches.