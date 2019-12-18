Medtronic Stealth Autoguide System for Cranial Procedures FDA Cleared

The Stealth Autoguide, a cranial robotic platform from Medtronic, has just been cleared by the FDA. The system provides accurate and partially automatic positioning and advancing of instruments and tool guides when operating on the brain. It consists of a StealthStation Image Guidance system and the Midas Rex high-speed drill, along with software that offers live navigation and visual feedback of the desired alignments.

Biopsies may be the most common procedures that will be done with the Stealth Autoguide, but it can also be used for stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) depth electrode placement, as well as for placing Medtronic’s Visualase bone anchors that are employed when positioning catheters. As the drill is advanced to the target, the system tracks its progress and provides visualization of the status to nearly guarantee things don’t go off track.

“Medtronic continues to deliver on its commitment of developing innovative technologies that helps physicians seamlessly provide high-quality care for cranial and other procedures,” said P. David Adelson, division chief of Neurosurgery and director of Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, in a Medtronic announcement. “The precision provided by the Stealth Autoguide system will help my clinical team accomplish unique surgical scenarios with increased accuracy.”

“The Stealth Autoguide Platform provides surgeons and operating room staff with robotic-assisted positioning and trajectory guidance for cranial procedures confirming consistent, repeatable, and accurate alignment to their surgical plans,” added Dave Anderson, vice president and general manager, Enabling Technologies, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic. “The Stealth Autoguide Platform showcases Medtronic’s commitment to advancing care and delivering the best outcomes to the most patients possible through our Surgical Synergy platform.”

Via: Medtronic