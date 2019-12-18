Medical Image Management Market 2020: Latest Devices, Competitive Share Analysis, Growth Parameters, Company Profiles, Technology Advancements and Future Trends

Medical Image Management Market is showing the potential to attain a CAGR of 7.80% and cross a valuation of USD 5,971.28 Million by 2025.

Medical imaging is gaining traction with the growing demand for diagnoses factors like increasing investment in diagnosis & treatment, better structures of laboratories, increasing funding, various treatment opportunities, hike in healthcare IT sector spending, availability of the provision of sharing reports, growing inclusion of digitalization and others are inspiring the market.

This is spurring the need for installation of the medical image management market. It is getting traction from associated markets like the medical display management market as well. However, the chances of getting these data breached are also pretty high, which can slow down the growth process in the coming days.

Medical Image Management Market Segmentation

The global medical image management market, as discussed in the detailed report published by MRFR, has a strong foundation in a segmentation that includes product and end user. This segmentation opens up possibilities for various market players where they can maximize their profits.

By product, the global market for medical image management can be segmented into a vendor-neutral archive (VNA), application-independent clinical archives, picture archiving & communication system, and enterprise viewers/universal viewers.

By end user, the market report covering the medical image management market can be segmented as diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, and others. The hospital segment has a notable chance of growth as the investment for its infrastructural development is quite high and provision for setup can also be easily found.

Competitive Landscape

An increasing number of players taking part in the global medical image management market is having a significant impact on the outcome. However, there are some top-league players who have initiated strategies that can influence the way this market would shape up in the coming years. Several players are showing strategic changes and that has been noted well by MRFR in their report to ensure that reading of trends becomes efficient. These players are –

GE Healthcare (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Esaote SpA (Italy)

Carestream Health (US)

Novarad (US)

and Others

In November 2019, NucleusHealth announced that their cloud-based platform Nucleus.io can revolutionize the field by introducing features that would easily demonstrate cloud PACS functionality to a wider audience.

Regional Analysis

The global market has a significant scope of growth in the Americas as the regional market can spend robustly to transform their infrastructure and inspire better market intake of these latest technologies. The inclusion of the latest technologies is quite high owing to which the market is producing superlative results. Inclusion of digitalization is also providing better expansion scope. In 2018, the regional market was the largest one in the world and its credit mainly goes to the US and Canada who have grown in sync with the advent of technologies and growing market demand. In addition, reimbursement policies made sure that the number of patient coming for diagnosis rises. Its healthcare industry is also having significant impact on the market.

Europe’s growth would get prominent traction from several countries like France, Germany, the UK, and others who are known for their researches regarding various diseases related to different parts of the body. These researches require proper filing of documents and the medical image management software can take advantage of this need. Its growth can touch 8.12% CAGR in the coming days. The regional

The Asia Pacific region gets triggered by the massive population it has in countries like India and China. High level of investment to get the market going can inspire better CAGR during the forecast period.

Available Additional Customizations

Company Profiles of Other Key Players BridgeHead Software Ltd INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd Mach7 Technologies Ltd

Medical Image Management Market, Industry Trends

