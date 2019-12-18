Medical Holography Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Medical Holography Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Medical Holography Market

Medical holography has been a mainstream technology and have pioneered the medical imaging industry. It is the science of producing holographic images used for three dimensional recreation of the images of holographer subject. It consist of a physical device diffracting light with photographic recording of a light field into an image.

The global medical holography market is expected to reach $4 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 31%. A rise in awareness of the effectiveness and accuracy of the method has led to a spurt in demand.

With the increase of chronic diseases and the demand for non-invasive methods for early diagnosis has led to a boost in demand for Medical Holography technology of the forecast period.

Medical Holography is also a driving force in revolutionizing the medical teaching and training industry.

Segmentation:

The Medical Holography market is segmented by

Application

Medical Education

Medical Imaging

Biomedical Research

Medical education is expected to hold a major share with an expected CAGR of 31% over the forecast period.

Products

Microscope

Holographic Display

Software

Print

Due to technological advancement in microscopy, the microscope segment is expected to post a strong CAGR of 32.3% int the forecast period.

End Users

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Schools

Research Laboratories

The most dominant of end user’s have been witnessed in research laboratories with a 32% market share. This can be attributed to an increased focus on research and development of Holographic technologies owing to the global demand.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

Among developed nations, United States of America holds the major share of growth of medical holography with a market share of 36%. Better infrastructure and medical facilities followed by a robust public healthcare system has aided in a high demand and innovation in medical holography.

Europe as a strategic and economic backbone for global commerce, Germany is expected to see a rise in medical holography demand with a potential of $55 Million revenue. The rest of Europe is expected to display a strong growth for medical holography market with expected market revenue of around $83 Million over the forecast period.

China has emerged as the biggest potential market due to its rapid economic growth and is expected to share a 31% market share by 2026, with a potential revenue prospect of $300 Million over the forecast period.

Japan, another major world economy is expected to provide a market revenue of $85 Million and will be a driving force in innovation and research.

Industry News:

With a strong global demand for non-invasive, precise coordination in intervention and diagnostic application, enhanced training and generation of live images, it is expected to boost the growth of medical holography worldwide. The technology is also favored due to its quick recovery, resulting in less trauma and a reduction in blood loss in comparison to evasive technologies.

Medical Holography is also expected to mark a big shift in the education and training of medical curriculum. With more visual aided methods, it reduces the cognitive load for students and allows for a more visual experience of subject matter.

