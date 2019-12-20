Intussusception Market 2019 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Leading Players, Competitive, Regional Analysis With Forecast To 2023

Intussusception, also called bowel obstruction, is obstruction of the intestine due to folding of one part of the intestine into another part which prevents food and waste from properly passing through the body. Intussusception is common in children between 2 months and 2 years of age and adults are rarely affected by it. Intussusception is also more common where the small and large intestines meet.

According to National health statistics intussusception affects about 1 in every 1,900 children in the United States. The incidence of this disease is rising at about one to five months, reaches to its peak in four to nine months of age. It starts to decline at around 18 months. Intussusception affects boys and girls, with a ratio of approximately 3:1.

The market is growing at a very steady pace. Companies are opting various business strategies to capture a reasonable amount of share in the market. Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for intussusception market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment and diagnostic techniques such as computed tomography has changed the market landscape for to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of minimal invasive treatment such as robotic laparoscopy is expected to drive the future market in the developed regions of North America and Europe. The cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and, especially, Africa. The growing demand for better minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Global Intussusception Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis U.S. LLC. , Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to extensive volume of surgeries performed and high expenditure on the health care. The fast uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drive the intussusception market. The US has a greater healthcare public expenditure about 16% of GDP, which stimulates the sale of Intussusception treatment. The presence of major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with the larger insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The presence of large medical devices companies in Germany drives the market for surgery segment in Europe. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs during the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth in the future.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and Iran. The development of large hospitals and the concurrent expansion of public health facilities by the gulf nations is expected to drive the future market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development. The lack of democracy has resulted in lower degree of power of the masses, which are unable to demand greater public expenditure on healthcare, which has constrained the market in African sub-Saharan countries.

Segmentation

The global Intussusception market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as Ileoileal, Ileocolic, Ileo-ileo-colic and others.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as barium enema, ultrasound, X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), and others.

Based on surgery, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

