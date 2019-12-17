Industrial Microbiology – Solving Big Issues with Micro Size/Microbial Revolution Market to US$ 16,112.0 Million at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2025

As a significant branch of biotechnology, industrial microbiology involves extensive use of microorganisms in a plethora of industrial processes, for instance, the production of high-value products such as drugs, fuels, chemicals, etc. Essentially, micro-organisms have been in use for various commercial production purposes since the eighteenth century, and with significant scientific breakthroughs over the past decade, their usage has gained major traction in an increasing number of areas. Industrial microbiology entails two distinctive processes, namely, production of microbial products through fermentation, and application of microorganisms for services, such as pollution control and waste treatment, in order to mitigate land or water contamination. Microbial products manufactured using the process of microbiology include food additives & supplements, antibiotics, cheese, pharmaceutical products, bread, microbial enzymes, beer, energy sources, and industrial chemicals. Industrial microbiology is said to play a major role in numerous significant initiatives taken worldwide to create a clean, microbial-free environment. This is due to certain micro-organisms are strongly capable of degrading all-natural and man-made products, while helping create a pollution-free environment.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market Outlook

Industrial microbiology finds extensive application in a wide range of industrial and healthcare procedures, which is an indispensable factor expected to fuel the growth of the global industrial microbiology market. Healthcare holds a direct association with the industrial production of pharmaceuticals and food products, and quality control of these products is of utmost importance. Therefore, microbial contamination in commercial products such as food ingredients, medical injectables, drugs, eye drops, and nasal solutions can be prevented with the help of various tests, including bioburden and growth promotion tests, which involve major use of micro-organisms. This leads to a surge in the demand for effective microbiological solutions for industrial production, thereby boosting the global market size. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), food contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, could bring about over 200 diseases, including diarrhea and cancer, and has resulted in the killing of around 33 million people across the globe so far.

Micro-organisms are known to help with rapid multiplication, biodiversity, and a protracted shelf life. The field of microbiology has progressed remarkably in the recent years, with increasing knowledge about microbial genetic makeup and a multitude of biological processes involving micro-organisms. Technological advancements in this field have greatly helped in applying this knowledge into industrial microbiology.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market– Application Landscape & End-use Industries

Bioremediation is a process that has efficiently helped in dealing with industrial contamination, which is an ever-growing environmental issue. The increasing application of micro-organisms in bioremediation, aimed at detoxifying the contaminants that are hazardous to both human health and the environment, is expected to accelerate the industrial microbiology market growth. As of 2016, the global industrial microbiology market was valued at US$ 8,678.2 million, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Advancement in recombinant DNA technology, growing prevalence of bacterial or viral infections, enhanced understanding of the functions of microorganisms, and their usage in the treatment of various diseases, and are among the pivotal factors accountable for the industrial microbiology market growth. For instance, with major advancements in medical technology, such as automated DNA sequencing, and manufacture of artificial chromosomes, involve significant use of microbiology, which brings in major growth opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

On the contrary, the cosmetic industry is developing rapidly, facilitated by factors, including evolving lifestyles, and rising demand for highly fascinating skincare and color cosmetics that add to an aesthetic life. However, the raw materials used in cosmetics need to be tested for any microbial contamination prior to further processing. This, in turn, increases the use of microbiological testing for cosmetic product safety, and indirectly drives the growth of global industrial microbiology market. Furthermore, microbiology contributes majorly to the pharmaceutical industries that require sterile environments, especially at manufacturing plants for injectable products. This is another factor driving growth of the market.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market – Competitive Backdrop

Key players operating in the global industrial microbiology market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bruker, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and QIAGEN.

