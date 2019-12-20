Home Healthcare Market Size, Share 2019 Industry Growth Analysis by Applications, Dynamics, Specification, Business Opportunities, Top Home Care Companies, Regional Outlook By 2023

Novel Addition to Payment Models to Disrupt Global Home Healthcare Market

Home healthcare refers to healthcare services provided to patients within the confines of their home. These services include skilled nursing, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy among others. It is also known as in-home care, domiciliary care, and social care. The global home healthcare market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) enlightens readers on the latest trends, new technologies, and drivers engulfing the market.

Market Overview

Technological advances in the healthcare sector, as well as stringent regulations by federal agencies, have sparked innovation among home healthcare providers. For instance, the launch of wireless solutions by Philips for senior citizens to call on nurses for assistance is a forward step in assisted living care. The introduction of novel payment models such as the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PGDM) will lead to home healthcare service providers being flexible in their offerings to cater to patient needs.

However, concerns pertaining to patient safety due to a paucity of skilled nursing personnel and others can pose a challenge to the market growth

Regional Analysis

The global home healthcare market is spread across four regions which are the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas are expected to be the biggest region for the market due to the disbursement of large funds for the healthcare sector by large economies. North America is expected to contribute heavily to the global home healthcare market due to the establishment of public healthcare insurance programs and the availability of generic medicines for the common public.

Competition Outlook

Apple, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, Omron Corporation, Becton Dickinson Company, Kinnser Software, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LG Electronics, Medtronic PLC, Abbott, McKesson Corporation, A&D Company, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GE Healthcare, and others are prominent names in the global home healthcare market.

Industry News

Dignity Health, a U.S. based healthcare provider firm, have made arrangements for their customers for tackling energy issues during public safety power shutoffs. The company is being proactive in its efforts by providing additional equipment or ensuring the existing stock does not affect the daily life of patients during blackouts.

Key questions addressed by the report:

At what CAGR is the Home Healthcare Market projected to grow in the forecast period 2023

Global Home Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period by 2023.

What is the major factor driving the Home Healthcare Market?

Technological advances in healthcare and diagnosis equipment and government initiatives encouraging home healthcare are likely to fuel market demand in the forthcoming years.

Which region is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the Home Healthcare Market?

Asia Pacfic is expected to dominate and hold the highest market share.

