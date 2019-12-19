HIFU Therapy Market 10.4% CAGR Find Out Growth Potential Through Demand Forecast 2023 | MRFR

MarketResearchFuture.com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Research Report – Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.8% and Forecast to 2023”.

HIFU Therapy Market Active Players

EDAP TMS,

Image Guided Therapy,

SonaCare Medical, LLC,

Chongqing Hailu Medical Technology Co., Ltd,

Theraclion,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.,

Shanghai A&S Co. LTD,

Insightec,

FUS Instruments,

Alpinion Medical Systems

Get Premium Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6354

HIFU Therapy Market Analysis

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is essentially indicated for patients with different kinds of tremors and cancer patients. This technique is based on ultrasound and helps in pinpointing the exact cell that is involved in the growth of the tumor.

This non-invasive therapy demonstrates great potential in the areas such as the tumor ablation, hemostasis, thrombolysis as well as targeted drug/gene delivery. Owing to the non-invasive nature of HIFU therapy it is widely preferred among patients undergoing treatments of various chronic diseases such as prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, neurological disorders.

HIFU technology is also extensively used in the development of cosmetic medicines. Moreover, HIFU therapy is broadly used in the field of interventional oncology due to its sharp treatment margins and low complication rates.

The high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market is growing pervasively over the past few years, primarily due to the rising prevalence of different types of cancers. Moreover, the wide range of applications of HIFU technology and the increasing development in medical technology is accelerating the market on the global platform.

Additional factors that are helping the HIFU therapy market to grow further include increasing investments in the burgeoning healthcare sector and the shift towards HIFU technology. Substantial investments that are made in the R&D activities to bring the betterment in this technology and the equipment are propelling the growth of the global high intensity focused ultrasound therapy market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the HIFU Therapy Market Growth will garner significant accruals by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Conversely, factors such as the high cost and the side effects associated with HIFU therapy are impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, more advancements in the technology that are expected to happen in the upcoming years will support market growth, lowering the cost of HIFU therapy.

HIFU Therapy Market Segments

By Modality:

Therapeutic Ultrasound,

Hemostasis,

Lithotripsy,

Thrombolysis,

Immunomodulation

By Method:

Non-Invasive

Minimal-Invasive Method

By Application:

Uterine Fibroids,

Prostate Cancer,

Neurological Disorders,

Cosmetic Medicine

By End-users:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

By Regions:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

the Rest-of-the-World

Check Avail Discount On Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/885

HIFU Therapy Market Geographical Analysis

The North America region, heading with the largest numbers of cancers patients is expected to retain its dominance over the global HIFU therapy market. Factors such as the presence of numerous technology providers and caregivers substantiate the growth of the market. Moreover, high healthcare expenditures and substantial investments in the R&D activities to being betterments in the therapy drive the growth of the HIFU therapy market in the region.

Owing to the augmenting demand for minimally invasive therapy to treat the chronic diseases such as cancer, the HIFU therapy market in the North American region is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR throughout the forecast period, creating a large revenue pocket by 2023.

The HIFU therapy market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the increasing demand for painless therapies among the rising number of cancer and other chronic diseases patients predominantly drive the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing adoption of HIFU therapy for the treatment of chronic diseases drive the growth of the HIFU therapy market in the region. Furthermore, favorable governmental support and initiatives drive the growth of the regional market extensively.

The Asia Pacific HIFU therapy market is rapidly emerging as a promising market, globally. Factors such as the enormous advancements in the technology alongside the wide uptake of advanced technologies in the medical science drive the growth of the market in the region. Countries in the Asian region especially provide immense growth opportunities for the HIFU therapy market, accounting over half of the world’s total population. Further Private equity firms and venture capitalists are increasingly investing in the HIFU therapy market in countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future® has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Our Research Analysts are eager to share their knowledge and assist you in refining market research parameters, choosing right market studies, and evaluating both the market scope and the research methodologies of varied segments.

We bridge the gap between our clients and their clients by identifying and decoding just the target group, while generating leads with the highest accuracy.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future (MRFR)

528, Amanora Chamber

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com