Hemophilia Treatment Market 2020-CAGR Values, Share, Sale Revenue, Key Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Diagnostic Technique, Challenges Plasma Derived Factors and Regional Insight to Forecast by 2023

Hemophilia Treatment Market Overview

The global hemophilia treatment market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global hemophilia treatment market is profiled and analyzed in detail in the report for the benefit of the readers, who will gain a complete overview of the leading players operating in the market and the leading drivers and restraints affecting the global market. An economic background of the global hemophilia treatment market is also provided in the report, providing readers with some much-needed context as to the effect of the major drivers and restraints on the global market. The historical trajectory of the global hemophilia treatment market is analysed in detail in the report.

Hemophilia is a genetic condition leading to an absence of blood clotting factors which allow wounds to coagulate and heal on their own. As such, the condition can be deadly, as even small amounts of blood loss can escalate into major situations for the sufferer due to the absence of blood clotting agents. Hemophilia can also result in internal bleeding in the space around the joints, leading to pain and swelling. This can also have long-term and permanent effects, with internal bleeding weakening the joints and vascular system. As such, hemophilia is considered a deadly condition and efforts afoot to bring about an end to the condition. However, despite great efforts, a comprehensive cure to hemophilia hasn’t been found. As a result, the best option for sufferers is to manage the condition with various medical therapies.

The growing use of recombinant products for the treatment of hemophilia has been a key feature of the global hemophilia treatment market in the last few years. As hemophilia is a genetic condition, medical researchers have focused their efforts on the genetics sector in order to find a definitive cure to the disease. Advances in the field of biotechnology are likely to be crucial for the global hemophilia treatment market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global hemophilia treatment market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Shire, Grifols International SA, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Baxter, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Kedrion, CSL Behring, Octapharma, and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

In May 2019, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the World Federation of Hemophilia announced a joint venture to track and supply the hemophilia treatment needs in underserved countries. The first plan on the agenda for the venture is conducting a gene therapy clinical trial in low- and middle-income nations.

Segmentation:

The global hemophilia treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, treatment, and region.

By type, the global hemophilia treatment market is segmented into hemophilia A, B, and C. The hemophilia A segment holds the largest share in the global hemophilia treatment market and is likely to retain the position over the forecast period.

By end use, the global hemophilia treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest share in the global hemophilia treatment market and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By treatment, the global hemophilia treatment market is segmented into recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, gene therapy, and antifibrinolytic agents. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment holds the largest share in the global hemophilia treatment market and is expected to exhibit a strong 7.01% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas holds the largest share in the global hemophilia treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Americas market for hemophilia treatment is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of hemophilia and the presence of leading biotech industry players, which has led to an easy availability of recombinant DNA technology. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.38% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

