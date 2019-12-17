Hemoglobinopathies Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market

The report on the global hemoglobinopathies market reveals that the market is expected to surge at a high rate and is set to touch a sizable valuation in a specific time period.

The clinical condition of abnormal production or changes in the haemoglobin structure is called hemoglobinopathies. It is a genetic disorder. Anaemia is secondary cause for it. In critical cases, it leads to organ dysfunction, and finally death if left untreated. Although this disease has no permanent cure, due to increase in this cases, the pharmaceutical industry is making deliberate effort for designing effective drugs.

As per the report by the World Health Organization, people afflicted with haemoglobin disorders were 60% of 229 countries. Hence, the rising need for effective treatment is expected to underpin the market expansion. Increase in cases of haemoglobin disorders, such as thalassemia, Hb C, sickle cell disease, and Hb E is observed. This is leading to increase in research and developmental activities for new designing new therapeutics. In addition, rise in awareness program and robust pipeline drugs are also identified. These factors are assessed to propel the global market of hemoglobinopathies.

Governments are teaming with local institutes to start awareness campaign and laboratories are taking up hemoglobinopathies projects, which includes, technical assistance to laboratories, impart education to caregivers, and design hemoglobinopathies screening programs.

Renowned institution, the NHLBI is extensively funding for research programs to develop new diagnostics. Upgradation in gene editing technologies is also acting as a growth inducer for the market. On the contrary, the need for better healthcare infrastructure, lack of permanent remedy, and skilled professionals can interfere the fast-paced proliferation of the market.

Segmental Analysis

The global hemoglobinopathies market’s segmental study is by type, diagnosis, and therapy. The type segments of market are Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia, and Hb Variants Diseases. By diagnoses, market segments are Genetic Testing, Haemoglobin Electrophoresis, High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Isoelectric Focusing, and Molecular Methods. The molecular methods segment is further classified into Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and DNA Sequencing. The therapy segments of the market are Blood Transfusion, Iron Chelation Therapy, Bone Marrow Transplant, and Folic Acid Supplements.

The haemoglobin electrophoresis segment is expected to expand at the highest pace.

The blood transfusion segment is estimated to attain a sizable share of the market.

Regional Analysis

The North America hemoglobinopathies market is likely to wind in substantial revenue in next couple of years. As per the UN data, about 85% of the U.S. and Europe population is afflicted with blood malaises. The growing prevalence of blood related diseases, launch of favourable government programs, and surge in awareness about hemoglobinopathies genetic testing are likely to escalate the North America market, followed by the market in Europe. In Asia Pacific, the market is

