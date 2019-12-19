Healthcare Claims Management Market Scenario 2020 – Current Trends, Size, Share and Future Opportunities by 2023

Healthcare Claims Management Market to Profit from High Influx of Investment

McKesson Corporation (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Optum, Inc. (US)

Athenahealth (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

Avaya Inc. (USA)

Conifer Health Solutions (US)

nThrive (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Infor Inc. (US)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US)

Accenture plc. (Ireland)

IBM Corporation (US)

Genpact Limited (US)

are impacting the global healthcare claims management market.

In November 2019, Sentry Data Systems, Inc. has launched a new software like Claims Manager Plus that can be taken into consideration as an innovative new solution for the market for healthcare claims management .

Healthcare Claims Management Market Analysis

The global market for healthcare claims management is finding growth with the high inclusion of IT management sector. The market is all set to score 5.37% CAGR between 2018 and 2023 that has been considered as the forecast period by Market Research Future (MRFR). The process of the healthcare claims management includes organizing various segments, updating, filling, billing, and processing of various medical claims that has a connection with treatment, diagnosis, and medication of several patients.

The global market for the healthcare claims management can get bolstered by the surge in ageing population, high rise of the recording of chronic diseases, improved healthcare quality services, better reimbursement policies, and inclusion of innovative treatments & technologies. However, the global market has several procedures that can detract the growth. For instance, data breach of sensitive issues, lack of skilled professionals in the IT sector, better infrastructure in several sectors, and others can hold back the growth of the market. However, its ability to provide seamless flow of the work can provide traction to the market and steer the market back to the growth track.

Additional factors predominantly driving the market growth include; rapidly developing healthcare infrastructures and the augmented uptake of solutions to manage the rapidly increasing claims in the healthcare sector, worldwide. Moreover, technological advancements and improving economic conditions are fostering the market growth of healthcare claims management.

On the other hand, factors such as the increasing concerns of the patients’ data safety & security alongside the threats of data breaches and loss of confidentiality are restricting the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare is obstructing the growth of the medical claims management solutions market.

Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmentation

by Component

Software

Services

by Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud based

by Type

Integrated

Standalone

by End-User

Healthcare Payers

Providers

Healthcare Claims Management Market Regional Analysis

The global market for healthcare claims management is all set to get dominated by the Americas where various regulatory mandates are going to provide thrust to the regional market. The market in this region is going to leverage the superlative IT structure, also, several other factors like the influx of investment, participation of both government and private bodies, and others can play better role to influence growth in the coming years.

Europe’s market would be the second largest global market for healthcare claims management. This market growth is all set to prosper from the diagnosis of various chronic diseases, better integration of IT infrastructure, well-established healthcare system, and several other factors can establish the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region would be the fastest to record sizeable growth. The regional healthcare sector is improving fast as governments and various private bodies are showing significant interest in taking the industry further ahead. The region is trying to establish a seamless patient care management owing to which the growth would be superlative.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) market can register only a sluggish growth owing to the presence of several poor economies. Technological advantages are getting implemented in countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and others.

