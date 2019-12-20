Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report by Top Key Vendors | Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, NVIDIA Corporation and more

The rising demand for time-efficient artificial intelligence systems for resolving complex medical conditions is driving the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market says Fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Platform (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Industries, Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is shifting the focus to artificial intelligence in healthcare

some of the key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

NVIDIA Corporation

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iCarbonX, Next IT Corp.

Welltok, Inc.

General Vision, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Enlitic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Deep Genomics, Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc.

Cleveland Clinic Unveils Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence

Cleveland Clinic launched a center to improvise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. The center is aiming towards developing clinical applications of artificial intelligence and leveraging machine-learning technology with a focus on improving healthcare services in areas such as diagnostics, disease prediction and prevention along with treatment. The increasing establishment of artificial intelligence oriented centers is predicted to boost the market.

Numerous software companies are collaborating with healthcare institutions to introduce artificial intelligence integrated treatments. For instance, the association between Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft Corporation to launch an artificial intelligence model to predict heart attacks. The newly developed application is built on Microsoft Corporation’s cloud platform which will predict the risk of heart attack and will provide rich insights to respective physicians. The new model is likely to witness high demand among heart patients and enable the growth in the artificial intelligence in health care market.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

North America Leads the Global Market

Geographically, the global artificial intelligence in the healthcare market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global market followed by Europe and are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rising acceptance and growing integration of artificial intelligence and healthcare to resolve complex medical conditions is predicted to fuel demand for advanced systems among hospitals hence, propelling growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in the region.

Major Table of Content For Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

