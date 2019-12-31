Genomics Market Analysis Report 2026 | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Insights and Forecast

The use of genomics is expanding in the medical industry, which is creating growth opportunities for the global genomics market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Genomics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. Genomics is most commonly used for the diagnosis of cancer. Recent advancements in personalized medicine and genomics have bought significant transformations in disease management. The growing use of genomics in several clinical trials is reflecting a growing trend. Consequently, the global market is expected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 18.7% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 15,888.8 Mn and it is anticipated to reach US$ 62,614.6 Mn by 2026. The gradual shift from traditional medicine to precision medicine is positively changing the healthcare environment. Genomics plays a crucial role in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases.

The report covers:

Global Genomics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/genomics-market-100941

Leading Players operating in the Genomics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the Genomics industry are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

General Electric Company

Other prominent players

A Myriad of R&D Activities Has Spurred Growth Prospects for Genomics Market

“Several services and start-up companies are paving their way into genomics industry by offering services which include ancestry services, direct-to-customer genomic services, among others,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Rising support from governments regarding research and funding is expected to contribute to the growth of the market,” he added. Several genomic institutes are supporting the industry by granting funds for performing research and development activities. Stanford healthcare uses genomic information to develop a personalized treatment for patients suffering from chronic illness.

The lower costs of genetic procedures is likely to contribute to the development of the genomic market in the forthcoming years. Technological advancements in genomic medicine which include Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR), and microarray are likely to drive the market. Of these, Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) covered the maximum share in the global market in 2018. The easy availability and extensive use of this technology are responsible for this segment’s growth. Owing to the increasing number of genetic studies, the demand for genomics is expected to fuel in healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers, Contract Research Organization (CROs) and others.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/genomics-market-100941

Adoption of Advanced Technologies Renders North America Dominant

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominated the global genomics market in 2018. The region will continue to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are driving the market in this region. In 2018, North America was valued at US$ 6,959.3 Mn. The demand for genomic medicine is increasing in North America on account of the rising adoption of personalized medicine and new sequencing technologies. Europe is expected to display great growth potential owing to the wide availability of funds and the presence of large MNCs. Governments in the U.K. is increasingly making investments in research and development (R&D) activities to favour the expansion of the market in Europe.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Genomics Research Spending – For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Overview of Genomics Service Provider New Product Launch Start-ups with their Funding Overview Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Genomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Product Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Microarray Sanger Sequencing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Genomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Product Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Microarray Sanger Sequencing Others Market Analysis – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs) Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/genomics-market-100941

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Genomics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Genomics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs