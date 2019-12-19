FINDER Device for Bedside G6PD Deficiency Testing Cleared in EU

Baebies, a company out of Durham, North Carolina, just announced receiving the CE Mark for its FINDER device, clearing the way for it to be introduced in Europe. The device can help spot Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, the most common enzyme deficiency out there, a condition that can lead to bilirubinemia, jaundice, and hemolysis, the breakup of red blood cells. The device uses only a small blood sample (50 μL) and provides results within fifteen minutes, making it easy to closely monitor newborns with the condition.

Currently, newborn blood has to be sent to the lab for analysis, but the FINDER system, at only eight inches (20 cm) on a side can be used near to where the babies are. “The ability to perform G6PD testing with a near-patient device would have a major impact on our ability to manage hyperbilirubinemia,” said Vinod Bhutani, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Neonatology, Stanford University, in a Baebies press release. “This would be especially valuable in areas of the world with high percentages of African, Asian, Mediterranean or Middle-Eastern descent, to provide a comprehensive profile of treatment and avoidance of stressors.”

Here’s a video showing the entire process of operating the FINDER:

