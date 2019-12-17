Feminine Hygiene Market Trends in 2020, Industry Share, Size Analysis, Growth Insights, Opportunities, Business Forecast by 2024 | Exclusive Reportage by MRFR

Feminine Hygiene Market is expected to exhibit a solid 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global feminine hygiene market is mainly driven by the growing awareness about feminine hygiene products, especially in developing countries, where awareness remains low. The report presents a comprehensive picture of the global feminine hygiene market by profiling its historical growth trajectory and delivering a commensurate analysis of the leading drivers and restraints affecting the global market. The historical trajectory of the feminine hygiene market is studied for clues to major market trends, which are further studied to provide an estimation of the market’s growth over the forecast period. Leading players operating in the global feminine hygiene market are also profiled in the report in order to provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market.

Feminine Hygiene Market Companies

Leading players in the global feminine hygiene market include

Kao Corporation

Natracare LLC

Ontex International

Johnson & Johnson

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Lil-Lets Group Ltd.

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care

Procter and Gamble

Currently, the global feminine hygiene market is populated by a number of small and large players. Due to the growing prospects for the market in developed regions, smaller players have found significant scope in developing innovative product lines. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and product launches are some of the strategies undertaken by key players in the market.

In February 2019, Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced its acquisition of This is L. Inc., a period care startup that manufactures organic pads and tampons.

Feminine Hygiene Market Size Boosters

The Feminine Hygiene Market Growth is mainly driven by the growing awareness about feminine hygiene products. In several developing countries, governments and NGOs have come together to educate the masses about feminine hygiene products to eradicate the lack of awareness. Low-cost feminine hygiene products have also been developed and promoted to further help the cause of raising awareness in developing countries. Due to the lack of disposable income, many women in developing and low-income countries cannot access feminine hygiene products. This is likely to be a key restraint against the global feminine hygiene market over the forecast period, as the scope of the feminine hygiene market remains low in rural regions in developing countries. More government efforts are required to enable impoverished women to access to the feminine hygiene market in developing regions.

On the other hand, the feminine hygiene market in developed regions such as North America and Europe has grown rapidly over the last few decades, with growing awareness and product development leading to the establishment of a multi-pronged feminine hygiene market that caters to every need. The high disposable income of women in these regions has also played into the hands of the feminine hygiene market, as product manufacturers can also experiment with higher priced premium products which may be inconceivable in low-income countries. The development of innovative feminine hygiene market products that minimize the stress and inconvenience faced by women during menstruation is likely to be a key feature of the feminine hygiene market in developed regions over the forecast period.

Feminine Hygiene Market Segmentation

The global feminine hygiene market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global feminine hygiene market is segmented into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and feminine hygiene wash. The sanitary napkins/pads segment holds the largest share in the global feminine hygiene market, with the tampons segment expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global feminine hygiene market is segmented into supermarket and departmental stores, retail pharmacies, online retail stores, and others. The supermarkets and department stores segment holds the largest share in the feminine hygiene market.

Feminine Hygiene Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global feminine hygiene market over the forecast period, followed by the Americas and Europe. The growing middle-class population in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the feminine hygiene market, as women are increasingly becoming aware about the various types of feminine hygiene products in the market and making studied, well-informed purchases.

