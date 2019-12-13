FDA Clears Two New Radiotherapy Planning CTs from Siemens

Procedure planning is an important part of radiation therapy in order to achieve optimal tumor reduction without damaging too much healthy tissue. Two newly FDA-cleared radiation therapy planning CT scanners from Siemens Healthineers are coming to America. The SOMATOM go.Sim and SOMATOM go.Open Pro are part of the company’s SOMATOM.go platform, designed to achieve the best possible clinical results and to help quicken planning procedures.

Somatom go.Sim is a 64-slice scanner, while the SOMATOM go.Open Pro produces images faster and/or sharper, since it generates 128 imaging slices per gantry rotation. Both of the systems feature an 85 cm bore that can accommodate large patients and any accessories that may be required.

The systems navigate radiation therapists through the setup process via the accompanying touchscreen tablets. This can be performed at the patient bedside and for safety the clinicians can retreat behind leaded glass during scanning.

To improve imaging that may be compromised by motion artifacts arising from breathing, the SOMATOM go.Open Pro has something called Direct Intelligent 4D (Direct i4D) that compensates for patient breathing in real time to generate sharper images.

“With the FDA clearance of the SOMATOM go.Sim and SOMATOM go.Open Pro, Siemens Healthineers offers our customers revolutionary technology for radiation therapy planning,” said Hanno Dotzel, Vice President of Surgery and Cancer Therapy in the Advanced Therapies business at Siemens Healthineers North America, in a press release. “The new i4D technology can help our customers dramatically reduce image artifacts, enabling them to reach a new level of precision in radiation therapy treatment planning.”

Here’s a short promo video for the SOMATOM go.Open Pro:

Product pages: SOMATOM go.Sim and SOMATOM go.Open Pro

Via: Siemens Healthineers