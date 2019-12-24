Drug of Abuse Testing Market in Depth Research 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025

Drug of abuse testing is based on diagnosing drug addiction, also called substance use disorder, requiring a thorough evaluation and often includes an assessment by a psychiatrist, a psychologist, or a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Blood, urine or other lab tests are used to assess drug use, but they’re not a diagnostic test for addiction. These tests may be used for monitoring treatment.
The factor which may influence the growth of the drug of abuse testing market is increased use of drug testing at organizational level, increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide and others. Globally the market for drug of abuse testing is expected to grow at 5.8% GAGR from 2017 to 2025.
In 2018, the global Drug of Abuse Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Drug of Abuse Testing market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Roche Holding
Quest Diagnostics
Alere
Abbott Laboratories
Randox Laboratories
Psychemedics Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Sonic Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Onsite Screening Test
Laboratory Drug Testing
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Healthcare
Laboratory
