Drug of Abuse Testing Market Driven by Growing Government Participation in Eliminating Drug Problem and Drug Addictions: 2020 Futuristic Business Brief

The Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Global Size is expected to exhibit a strong 7.77% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Major Drug Abuse Testing Market Competitive Landscape:

The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global drug of abuse testing market are assessed in detail in the report. Some of the Leading players in the global drug of abuse testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Randox Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), and Quest Diagnostics.

Key Highlights

In February 2019, HairConfirm drug of abuse testing devices from Confirm Biosciences became available in retail.

In February 2019, Quest Diagnostics entered into a partnership with Houston Healthcare to deliver high-value, innovative laboratory services.

The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global drug of abuse testing market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub-segments within the global drug of abuse testing market are studied in detail in the report.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation:

The global drug of abuse testing market is segmented on the basis of type of test, type of sample, and region.

Based on type of test, the global drug of abuse testing market is segmented into onsite screening test and laboratory drug testing. The onsite screening test segment held a dominant 71.62% share in the global drug of abuse testing market in 2018 and is likely to remain the market leader over the forecast period due to the easy availability of onsite drug testing systems that deliver quick and accurate results. The increasing use of onsite screening tests by police forces around the world is likely to remain a major driver for the segment over the forecast period.

By type of sample, the global drug of abuse testing market is segmented into urine, saliva, hair, and others. The urine segment holds the largest share in the global drug of abuse testing market, as it provides accurate results for a number of drugs of abuse. Urine testing has been the norm in drug of abuse testing for a number of years and is likely to remain the preferred method in the drug of abuse testing market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the demand for saliva testing is also growing in the drug of abuse testing market, the segment expected to hold a considerable share in the market by 2025.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global drug of abuse testing market, followed by Europe. The strict anti-drug policies in these regions are the reason for the dominance of these regional segments in the global drug of abuse testing market. The increasing consumption of alcohol in Asia Pacific is likely to lead to an increasing demand from the drug of abuse testing market in the region over the forecast period.

The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global drug of abuse testing market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global drug of abuse testing market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.