Dental Consumables Market 2019 – CAGR Values, Share, Sale Revenue, Key Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Diagnostic Technique, Challenges Plasma Derived Factors and Regional Insight to Forecast by 2026

Dental consumables are specially designed for the treating dental disorder such as tooth restoration, dental caries, gingival tissues, dental impairments, and periodontal diseases. Dental consumables include orthodontics and endodontics. They are used in root canal therapy, temporary dressings, and dental restorations such as crowns, fillings and bridges, impression materials, dental implants, and prosthetic materials.

Dental consumables are used in almost all dental procedures along with major dental surgical procedures. Many organic and inorganic materials are used in the manufacturing of surgery-related dental consumables. For instance, ceramics, compacted golds, glass ionomers, and bonding agents. Growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic dental procedures in aesthetic dentistry coupled with the growing awareness regarding oral healthcare is expected to propel the market growth.

Growing geriatric population and unhealthy eating habits are projected to boost the growth of dental consumables market

According to the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) 2015, oral conditions were highly prevalent due to majority of population lacking oral health access. Healthcare organizations programs such as World Health Organizations (WHO), Global Healthcare Programme, and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Oral Disease Prevention Programme are focused on raising population awareness towards oral health, in turn propelling the growth of the dental consumables market.

Moreover, unhealthy diets, chewing tobacco, and consumption of alcohol are projected to increase the number of oral diseases, in turn fuelling the demand for oral consumables. On the flip side, high cost of the dental treatment and general aversion of people towards dental surgery are the factors hampering the growth of the market.

Rising initiatives by various organizations are fueling the growth of the market. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) provides financial support to 6 states in the U.S. health departments to bring out cooperation between their chronic disease and oral health programs. Under this program, CDC will be providing US$ 250,000 per year for two years till 2018 to help them implement pilot projects in relation to oral health care.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, 60–90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults had dental cavities and 15 to 20% of the middle-aged population was suffering from periodontal diseases. Furthermore, 30% of geriatric population were using false teeth. Whereas according to the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) the number of people with untreated oral conditions was 3.5 billion in 2015.

According to American Dental Association (ADA) 2016, around 196,441 dentists were working in dentistry in the U.S. and it is expected to grow steadily in the future proving the increasing need for oral hygiene. Dental care insurance has been made available for children by The Affordable Care Act, which is expected to increase the dental care.

Advancement in clinical dentistry, materials, and technology are projected to boost the growth of the dental consumables market

Continuous improvements into the dental material and dental lab technology are further projected to foster the growth rate of dental consumables market. For instance, digital dentistry and use of cloud service, laser dentistry, and intraoral cameras have made the dental procedures more sophisticated.

Dental Consumables Market Taxonomy

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of consumables type, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of consumables type, the global dental consumables market is segmented into:

Implants

Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Infection Control

Periodontics

Whitening Products

Fluorides

Sealants

Splints

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global dental consumables market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Asia Pacific region is projected to show the highest growth rate, due to increasing dental tourism

Regional segmentation of the dental consumables market by Coherent Market Insights comprises, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is projected to dominate the market, due to easy entry and access for dental tourists, low-cost treatments, and best dental clinics in the region. Asia Pacific region is projected to show the highest growth rate in the market owing to rising dental tourism, government expenditure, and a growing aging population.

Key players operating the dental consumables market are 3M Company (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Young Innovations Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), BioHorizons (U.S.) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan) and Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.). Industry players are driving the growth of the market by engaging in research and development of advanced technologies such as digital impressions system, improved implants, improved intraoral cameras, and anesthetic buffering.

