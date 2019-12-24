Cosmetic Dentistry Market Set to Show a Drastic Surge with the Demand till 2026 | Key Players: 3M, ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC., Zimmer Biomet, Straumann AG. & More

Cosmetic dentistry plays an important role in improving the colour, position, shape, alignment, size, and overall appearance of a person’s teeth. Rising disposable income of middle-class people in developing nations is driving the cosmetic dentistry market. From a geographical standpoint, Europe is likely to remain strong in the global market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a study. The study is titled as “Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast”.

Growth Factors:

Presence of a large number of cosmetic dental manufacturers is likely to create growth opportunities for the cosmetic dentistry market in Europe.

North America is also projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rapid advancements in cosmetic dental treatments.

In addition to this, the rising awareness on dental technology among consumers may enable North America hold a higher share in the global market.

According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), around 96% of patients going for cosmetic dentistry are females and over 70% of patients fall between the age of 31 and 50.

Leading Players operating in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market are:

3M

A-dec Inc.

PLANMECA OY

BIOLASE, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Zimmer Biomet

Straumann AG.

Danaher

Zest Dental Solutions

Product Launches by Companies to Boost Growth

Companies are focusing on the launch innovative products with the help of advanced technologies in cosmetic dentistry. Some of the launches are mentioned below:

Victoria House Foundation Inc. or VHF launched a state-of-the-art 5-axis milling and grinding machine called R5 in May 2018. This machine is a highly computerized machine embedded with a tenfold blank changer meant for both wet and dry machining.

Vericore LLC launched a new product called ZR Pro Zirconia In March 2018. The aim of this product is to work for both posterior and anterior segments of a patient’s mouth. It helps to produce restorations which are natural-looking owing to its flexural strength and white and shaded discs.

Key Industry Developments – Cosmetic Dentistry Market:

In July 2016, PreVu launched an advanced stimulation software, due to which the cosmetic dentist can visualize the potential outcomes of the cosmetic dentistry surgery.

In September 2018, Dentsply Sirona launched AzentoTM, which offers highly customized solutions to streamline the workflow. The device is considered to be one step towards the digitization of dental implants.

In January 2019, West Midlands Cosmetic Dental Practice launched centre of excellence for cosmetic dentistry in Coventry, West Midlands, U.K. with aim to improve the patient experience.

Key Research Objectives:

Overall market size and growth rate for key countries for the 2015-2026 period

Market dynamics – Cosmetic Dentistry Market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities

Technological and market developments shaping the market

Competitive analysis

Profiles of key companies operating in the market

Key insights

