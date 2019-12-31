Comprehensive Analysis of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2026 | Size, Share, Trends, Research, Growth drivers, Opportunities, Challenges

The Radiopharmaceuticals Market size is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.

Leading Players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Key Industry Developements:

October 2019: Fuzionaire Diagnostics announces a partnership with Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development K.K. for the launch of Fuzionaire Radioisotope Technologies K.K., specializing in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Technetium-99m Iodine-123 Xenon-133 Thallium-201 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Technetium-99m Iodine-123 Xenon-133 Thallium-201 Others Market Analysis – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



