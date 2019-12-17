Clinical Trial Management System Market Trends 2020: Comprehensive Insights on Top Key Players, Technological Scope, Revenue Status, Current Trends and Future Investments

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market share is projected to account for USD 1,631.3 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

The report provides a comprehensive overview of all the major factors enabling and restricting growth of the clinical trial management systems market, enabling a clear overview for players operating in the global market.

The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global clinical trial management systems market are profiled in detail in the report, along with an analysis of the background economic factors working to enable a sturdy impact on the market.

Major Industry Competitive Landscapes:

The leading players operating in the global clinical trial management systems market are also profiled in the report, giving players a comprehensive picture of the global clinical trial management systems market’s competitive landscape.

Some of the Leading players in the global clinical trial management system market include Forte Research Systems Inc., Oracle, iWeb Technologies, Bioclinica, IBM, Bio-Optronics, PAREXEL, Medidata Solutions, and eClinForce Inc.

Clinical Trial Management System Market Outlook:

Clinical trial management systems are used to provide data backup and storage services to clinical trials. Clinical trials entail significant data generation, necessitating effective data management systems. The increasing reliance on clinical trials to find cures for chronic diseases is likely to be a major driver for the global clinical trial management systems market. Clinical trials are being employed in increasing numbers in order to find cures for troubling diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which affect patients in the long term. The increasing prevalence of these diseases has led to an increasing reliance on clinical trials to find effective cures. Clinical trials involving these and other diseases also increasingly track multiple parameters to find out more about the effect of potential cures. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global clinical trial management systems market, as the increasing diversification of parameters necessitates increasing sophistication and capacity addition in clinical trial management systems.

Segmentation:

The global clinical trial management system market has been segmented on the basis of type, delivery model, component, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the clinical trial management system market has been segmented into enterprise clinical trial management systems and site clinical trial management systems.

On the basis of delivery model, the clinical trial management system market has been segmented into web-based (hosted CTMS), licensed enterprise, and cloud-based CTMS.

On the basis of component, the clinical trial management system market has been classified as software and services.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and others.

The increasing digitalization of clinical trial management systems market is a major driver for the global clinical trial management systems market. Increasing development of software support for clinical trial management systems has provided crucial support to clinical researchers. Software development in clinical trial management systems is centered on making use of big data management tools to manage the data generated through the clinical trials. The increasing use of big data software in clinical trial management systems is likely to be a major driver for the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the top position in the global clinical trial management systems market due to the increasing software development in the region. Technology supporting clinical trial management systems is being developed at a rapid, sturdy rate in North America. Cloud technology is also being developed at a rapid rate in North America, which is further expected to drive the clinical trial management systems market in the region.

Europe holds the second largest share in the global clinical trial management systems market and is likely to retain a sizeable share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to exhibit substantial growth due to the growing contract research industry in the region, which has driven the demand for effective clinical trial management systems.