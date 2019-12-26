Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints, Technology and Forecast 2023

Overview:

The report on the chronic idiopathic constipation market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) discusses the possibilities of it achieving a 7.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2023, which has been labeled as the forecast period. The disease can be described as an output of symptoms that can trigger reduced stool frequency. This can be less than three times per week. It can also have symptoms where the patient is having difficulty in passing the stool and is experiencing pain. The global market is witnessing a surge as patients suffering from gastrointestinal (GI) problems are often recording such problems. The number of patients suffering from such cases is high as the World Gastroenterology Organization suggests 35 to 40 % of the world’s total population is showing symptoms of acute or chronic GI complications. Along with this, changes in treatment, better availability of medicines, and rising research & development investments can trigger growth for the market.

However, the market for chronic idiopathic constipation can suffer from a lack of awareness regarding the diagnostic procedures available. But growing awareness campaigns from NGOs and governments can ensure prospects.

Avail Sample Copy before Purchase: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5931

Segments

The global report on the chronic idiopathic constipation market has segmented the market for an in-depth study of treatment, diagnosis, and end-user. This segmentation aims at getting insights regarding factors that can trigger better growth.

By diagnosis, the report on chronic idiopathic constipation market includes sigmoidoscopy, blood tests, balloon expulsion test, colonoscopy, colonic transit study, defecography, anorectal manometry, and others. The colonoscopy segment has significant market coverage.

By treatment, the market report dealing with the chronic idiopathic constipation market includes drugs and surgery. The drugs segment includes laxatives & antidiarrheal, acid neutralizers, lubiprostone (amitiza) & linaclotide (linzess), antiemetics, antiulcer, colchicine/probenecid (Col-Probenecid) & Onabotulinumtoxin A (also called botulinum toxin type A or Botox), misoprostol (Cytotec), and others.

By end-user, the market for chronic idiopathic constipation comprises gastroenterology clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. Various diagnostic centers can fetch high revenues for the global market.

Regional Analysis

The American chronic idiopathic constipation market has North America and South America. The North American market has a larger market share owing to better inclusion of treatments and a higher adoption rate of the latest technologies. Increasing awareness regarding the disease is also expected to provide tailwinds. In the US and Canada, people with high disposable income and better reimbursement policies can open the market for more opportunities. The South American market would have its impacts from countries like Brazil and Argentina where the structure would support growth. However, other countries are not financially in a profitable condition, which means that the growth would be sluggish.

In Europe, the market has similar features like the US and Canada. High investment capacity, better research facilities, new drugs in the pipeline, higher adoption rate of the latest technologies, and others can influence the market notably. The UK, France, Germany, and others would back this growth. But in the Eastern part of Europe, this growth may find a sluggish pace as financial support is often scarce.

The Asia Pacific region would gain from the investment made by developing regions like India, China, and others. In Japan, this growth would witness a hike. This has been triggered by a change in lifestyle where the food habit is taking a drastic toll.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chronic-idiopathic-constipation-market-5931

Competitive Landscape

Players forming the global chronic idiopathic constipation market are Ferring International Center S.A.(Switzerland), Actavis (U.S.), Chugai Pharmaceutical (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Synergy Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Bayer (Germany), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Daewoong Co. Ltd.(South Korea), and others.

In December 2019, Gelesis, a Boston -based biotechnology company, raised $84.6 million funding to develop a novel hydrogel platform technology, which can assist in the treatment of obesity and other diseases like the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market, By Diagnosis

Chapter 8. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market, By Treatment

Chapter 9. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market, By End-User

Chapter 10. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market, By Region

Chapter 11. Company Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 MRFR Conclusion

Chapter 14 Appendix

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com