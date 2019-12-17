Breast Implant Market Top Companies Trends, Product Innovations, Technology and Revenue Status: Market Research Future

How Can Latest Innovations Transform the Breast Implant Industry?

It is true that appearance can change the interpersonal dynamics. We can be vocal about the inner beauty but the appearance creates an impression that is hard to shake off. This has increased in recent times. It is no longer about just the physical presence. The virtual world is coming out strong with apps and mediums that can connect one with anyone, anytime. All the more reasons to become aware of one’s appearance. It is making women more conscious of their appearance. Social media and the entertainment industry are playing crucial roles in triggering that. This scores a home run for the breast implant industry.

But often the concern hovers around the question of safety. It is not just about the process during the operation. Post-operative situations can also lead to complications. The implant is often made of silicone gel and, at times, it tends to leak. However, these are fast becoming passe. Innovation has the key.

Some of the Industry Top players who holds the Mazimum Share and Size in the Global Breast Implants Market are Allergan (Actavis), Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Establishment Labs S.A., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Hans Biomed Co. Ltd., Laboratoires Arion, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd., CEREPLAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd. and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Any New Technologies?

Innovation, launched by companies, does not just cover the type of the implants but they have technologies under the wing as well. It mostly focuses on the development of the existing technologies but always looks forward to new procedures as well. Breast implants’ top manufacturers share several innovations in recent years. One major change in the procedure is the inclusion of 3D technology. In November 2019, BellaSeno, a start-up from Germany, announced that they have inked a deal with Evonik where they announced that their product Senella will have Evonik’s RESOMER. Senella is a 3D-printed breast scaffold. BellaSeno has made a name for itself as an additive manufacturer. Now, with this step, they are set to gain better mileage in the breast implant sector. This product aims mostly breast augmentation, breast reconstruction, and revision surgery. After the surgery, Senella gets resorbed by the body and natural breast tissue will in time replace Senella.

Get a Free sample PDF@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6325

In December 2019, researchers from Stanford University came up with a new technology to develop a biological breast implant. They have used omentum that is a curtain of fatty tissue found hanging from the stomach and around internal organs. This implant is perfect for women with mastectomy surgery. The process included the use of blood vessels (deep inferior epigastric perforators, or DIEP) from the lower abdomen and omentum. With this, doctors have reconstructed the breast.

Current Trends

It is no longer just a method to increase the volume of the breast or just to enhance the look but also about the natural feeling. Women are opting for more natural-looking breast implants and that is why the trend has been shifted towards a shape that looks in sync with the body. The feeling also includes a demand for softness that has been enhanced by HSC. The process is becoming more popular with rising income and reducing the cost of the procedure. Surely, the breast implants market would capitalize on these opportunities.

So, What Are the Options?

Women still go for saline and silicone breast implants as their first options. But there are some other options at hand now. A new shape is now doing the rounds; tear-drop. The shape is also known as ‘gummy bear’ and it mimics the outline of the breast. It adds more fullness near the bottom giving the breast a natural look. Round-shaped implants are also in use.

A new type, in terms of material, is fast-becoming the talk among the surgeons. Researchers have developed a new type of silicone that comes as high-strength cohesive (HSC). This is a blend of both strength and feel. HSC is the strongest type of silicone but the implant is soft and its texture provides a natural feeling.

For any query Feel Free To Contact@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6325

Global Breast Implants Market, by Product

Silicone breast implants

Saline breast implants

Structured saline breast implants

Round breast implants

Gummy bear breast implants

Smooth breast implants

Textured breast implants

Global Breast Implants Market, by Shape

Round breast implants

Anatomical breast implants

Global Breast Implants Market, by Application