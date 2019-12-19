Biomarker Technologies Market to Discern Magnified Growth of 6.5% CAGR During 2020 to 2023 With Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Demand !!

Biomarker Technologies Market Outlook 2020 to 2023: By Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Profiling Technology (PCR, Imaging Technology, NGS), by Disease Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), Research Area (Genomics, Proteomics) – Global Analysis By Size, Share, Demand, Future Trends and Regional Forecast.

Market Scenario

The biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 78 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The term biomarker is usually used to define a measurable indicator of some biological state or condition. The term is also referred to a substance whose detection indicates the presence of a living organism. In medicine, a biomarker is referred to as a traceable substance that is introduced into an organism to examine the proper functioning of any organ. In cell biology, a biomarker is used as a medium for the detection of cellular defects and isolation of a particular cell type (for example, the protein Oct-4 is used as a biomarker to identify embryonic stem cells).

In genetics, a biomarker or genetic marker is a stretch of DNA sequence or oligonucleotide sequence that can be used to create genetic maps of whatever organism is being studied. Biomarkers are used for diagnosis and clinical decision making in cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases. The market for biomarker technologies is expanding worldwide under the influence of factors such as increased incidences of above diseases, advances in the area of medical technologies, governmental initiatives supporting research in the area of biomarker technologies, and increasing use of biomarkers to increase the accuracy of disease diagnosis. However, high capital investments required for the discovery, development of biomarkers, and the high cost of biomarkers are restraining the growth of the biomarker technologies market.

Market Segmentation & Key players

Biomarker Technologies Market, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software/Informatics

Biomarker Technologies Market, by Profiling technology

Immunoassay

Elisa

Western Blot

Protein Microarray

PCR

Mass Spectrometry

NGS

Chromatography

Imaging Technologies

Cytogenetics

Others

Biomarker Technologies Market, by Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Biomarker Technologies Market, by Research Area

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Metabolic Flux

Lipidomic

Other Research Types

Regional Analysis

The global biomarker technologies market is analyzed globally and divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Led by North America, the Americas account for the largest share of the global biomarker technologies market. There are a high prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune diseases which have led to a skyrocket in demand for effective diagnostic and treatment technologies. Moreover, the presence of steadily rising geriatric population , increased initiatives from the government, increasing funding for research and the growing availability of favorable reimbursement policies is expected to drive demand, and development of the technology. High growth is expected from the region in the coming years as health care spending has risen and the availability of ample opportunities for growth.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth at the highest CAGR, globally. The presence of a massive population pool, with growing incidences of chronic diseases, has proven to be a significant driver of growth. China and India are two of the most highly affected countries with a high diabetic population. These countries are fast emerging markets, due to the highly supportive government policies surrounding healthcare, increased funding for investment, and health care and the growing, rising disposable income which has led to increased healthcare spending by patients.

