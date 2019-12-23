Baby Infant Formula Market Size Worth $103.75 Billion by 2026; Variations in Product Offerings Will Create Several Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global baby infant formula market size is projected to reach $103.75 billion at a 10.85% CAGR forecast 2026.

The market will derive growth from the increasing number of product launches across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Baby Infant Formula Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 45.12 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period.

Infant formula is a formula that is specially designed for infants. It is used an alternative for breast milk. The benefits of infant formula include high nutritional value and availability in ease. The properties of this product have led to a widespread adoption across the world. Modern lifestyle trends and the adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle have created a potential for packaged and ready-to-go foods.

The strict rules and regulations that are bind with the manufacturing of products that are to be consumed by infants will create a high emphasis on the research and development of the product. The manufacturing of the product under strict norms will yield safer products will fuel the demand for the product, subsequently aiding the growth of the baby infant formula market in the coming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global baby infant formula market are:

Nestle S.A.

Danone SA

Abbott

Arla Foods amba

Yili Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Bellamy’s Organic

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. In addition to growth stimulators, it includes a few of the factors that have restricted market growth. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with key focus on factors such as leading product types, leading regions, and applications for the product across the world. The market is segmented on the basis of several criteria and leading elements have been highlighted from each of these criteria. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and leading companies have been highlighted in the report.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Market Growth

Among all factors that have influenced market growth, the increasing number of product launches have had the highest impact on the market. The report highlights a few of the leading products of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. In August 2019, Danone-Nutricia, announced the launch of a new addition to its range of infant formulae. The company introduced ‘Karicare Toddler’, a product made with pure sheep milk and was aimed at customers in New Zealand.

Danone-Nutricia’s latest product will only help the company generate a substantial infant formula revenue market, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Nestle’s A-2 Baby Formula was another example of a major product launch in recent years. The report includes product launches, similar to the aforementioned products and gauges the impact of these products on the global market.

Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Birth-rate to Create Several Growth Opportunities

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth in the coming years, accounting to the increasing population and rising birth rate. The demand for infant formula is constantly rising in countries such as China and India. The high consumption of infant formula in China will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. Besides Asia Pacific, North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for ready0-to-go foods across this region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Related Markets Value Chain Analysis Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis for Global Infant Formula Products Regulatory Analysis of Infant Formula Products Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches

Global Baby Infant Formula Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value & Volume) Infant Milk Follow-on-Milk Others By Distribution Channel (Value & Volume) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacy/Medical Stores Specialty Stores Others By Country/ Region (Value & Volume) S. Japan China Australia EU Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

January 2019: Arla Foods announced the launch of an optimized comfort concept for easy digest whey protein formula.

October 2018: Nestle announced the launch of a new infant formula ‘A-2 Baby Formula’. The company plans to expand its customer reach in Australia.

