Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Key Players: CARE Fertility, Monash IVF Group, Bloom IVF Centre, California Cryobank & more.

The assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market size is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, increasing stress levels amongst the population is likely to result in the rising prevalence of infertility. It will aid in the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market are:

CARE Fertility

Monash IVF Group

Bloom IVF Centre

Carolinas Fertility Institute

California Cryobank

European Sperm Bank

INVO Bioscience

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Other key market players

Rising Awareness Campaigns Regarding Cost-effective Procedures Will Boost Growth

In countries, such as India, the U.K, U.S., and China, there is a high prevalence of infertility. It will increase the demand for advanced ART technologies and procedures. The National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) stated that around 6.7% of women residing in the U.S. were affected by infertility in 2018. The age group was between 15 to 44 years. Moreover, it is not only the women who are suffering from infertility nowadays. The Oxford Journals published a study that mentioned that in the U.K., one out of ten men from the age group of 16 to 74 years is affected by infertility.

The rate is rising worldwide owing to the increasing cases of obesity, rising stress level and a rapid inclination towards a sedentary lifestyle. Besides, numerous government and non-profit agencies in the developed, as well as developing nations, are implementing awareness campaigns to educate the general populaces regarding the cost-effective fertility treatments. These are some of the crucial assisted reproductive technologies market trends that are set to augment ART market growth.

Market Segmentations:

By Technique

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

By Procedure

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-donor

By End User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

By Geography