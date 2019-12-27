Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, Key Country, Opportunities, Growth, Emerging Technologies, And Regional Forecast To 2023

Anti-hypertensive drugs are indicated by doctors to treat hypertension or high blood pressure. Long-term hypertension is a major cause of heart failure, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and others. The high prevalence of hypertension is the main cause of the growing demand for the anti-hypertensive market. Market Research Future projected that the global anti-hypertensive drugs market could reach a valuation of USD 41,123.2 million over the forecast period, 2015-2023.

The growth of medical infrastructure and health insurance was in line with expectations. Treatment of chronic diseases has increased. The remarkable success of recent innovations has demonstrated the true potential of patented products. Multiple increases in public health spending, increased patient awareness, expanded insurance coverage throughout the income graph, and the advent of new hospital formats are among the most important factors for market growth.

Rising incomes and improved medical infrastructure contributed to the acceleration of growth trajectories. This growth is widespread across all segments of therapy and geography. The launch of the generic brand and the significant expansion of market coverage by multinationals is poised to stimulate market growth. Rate controls and an economic slowdown can distract investments and significantly depress the anti-hypertensive drugs market.

Nonprofit and government awareness campaigns are likely to benefit the market. For example, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) offers educational programs and has a strong support network that provides patients with the correct therapeutic information. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases feeds the demand for anti-hypertensive drugs. In addition, the arrival of generic drugs, which has resulted in lower patient costs, should well predict the global anti-hypertensive drugs market over the expected period.

Market Segmentation

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is broadly diversified based on the therapeutic class, type, and distribution channel.

The therapeutic class, the global anti-hypertensive drugs market, is bifurcated into calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, beta-adrenergic blockers, arbs, vasodilators, diuretics, ace inhibitors, and others.

Based on type, the global anti-hypertensive drugs market is bifurcated into primary hypertension and secondary hypertension.

Further, the distribution channel segment is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online drug stores, e-commerce websites, and others.

Regional insights

Region-wise, North America leads the global anti-hypertensive drugs market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe stands seconds in terms of contribution to the global market. Increased R&D will also lead to the development of treatments that may demonstrate greater safety and efficacy than available drugs.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness drastic growth owing to the growing population and high demand for anti-hypertensive drugs in the region such as China, India, and Japan. Increased funding for hypertension research is one of the main reasons for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drug market in the coming years.

Major Players

Several major players are focusing on new and upcoming opportunities. The pace of modernization in business models is extraordinary at present. Thus, leading industry players contributing with their product offerings and innovations in the global anti-hypertensive drugs market include Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Boehringer Engelheim Gmbh, Merck KGaA, United Therapeutics Corporation, and Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Recent Updates

Medtronic presented a study explaining about the functionality new developed medical therapy named renal denervation which can burn away the nerves that might trigger high blood pressure. The device system was initially developed by a California-based startup, Ardian, which was acquired by Medtronic in 2011.

