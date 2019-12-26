Advance Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends, Developments and Forecast by 2023

The advance anesthesia monitoring devices market has been continuously witnessing outstanding demand. Undeniably, advances in healthcare technology are supporting market growth. These advanced technologies have brought a lot many changes in anesthesia monitoring, which allow sedation levels monitoring during anesthesia, using various electroencephalographic (EEG) indices.

Earlier anesthetists had limited access to monitor vital checks during anesthesia; all they could assess included blood pressure, heart & respiratory rate, body temperature, urine volume, and body movement. However, with the recent technological advances, percutaneous oxygen saturation, end-tidal concentrations of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and inhalation anesthetics can be monitored accurately.

Such improved abilities of these devices in anesthesia monitoring act as a major driving force pushing their uptake across the medical facilities. Moreover, increasing numbers of surgeries across the globe drive the size of the advance anesthesia monitoring devices market. Additionally, increasing demand for advanced anesthesia monitoring devices from critical care units increases the share of the market on the furthered heights.

Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global market for advance anesthesia monitoring devices is estimated to register spectacular growth records by 2023, increasing at 10.3% CAGR during the review period (2017-2023). Recent market trends indicate a heavy rise in the shares of the advance anesthesia monitoring devices market. Besides, new developing techniques can also result in aiding substantial growth for the market.

Increasing numbers of surgical procedures in North America, Europe, and other developing nations and raising awareness for healthcare are some of the key growth influencers for the advanced anesthesia monitoring devices market. On the other hand, the higher costs of these devices and inadequate reimbursements provided by the governments, in turn, might act as significant growth impeding factors.

Advance Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented the market into three main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type of Product : Basic/Primary Anesthesia Monitors, Advanced Anesthesia Monitors, Integrated Anesthesia Workstation, among others.

By End-users : Hospitals, Private Clinics, Ambulatory Services, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Advance Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global advance anaesthesia monitoring devices market, accounting for the worldwide highest adoption across the region. Rising diagnosed chronic disease cases and growing numbers of surgeries to treat them, alongside the rising accident cases requiring surgical processes, drive the growth of the regional market. Besides, factors such as the favorable conditions for research & development and the early uptake of advanced technologies for the development of these devices foster the regional market growth.

The advance anesthesia monitoring devices in Europe stand accounts for the second-leading market, globally. The European healthcare industry is currently booming owing to the increasing number of medical professionals and growing awareness. The number of various surgeries taking place, specifically in Germany, France, and Italy, are steadily increasing. Augmenting demand for streamlined operations in major health facilities is predominantly driving market growth.

The Asia Pacific advance anaesthesia monitoring devices market is rapidly emerging as a promising market, globally. The technological growth in India and China is changing the dynamics of healthcare. Moreover, the rapidly improving medical technology and more advancements in improving anesthesia monitoring devices boost the growth of the market.

Advance Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the advance anaesthesia monitoring devices market appears to be fragmented, with many well-established players inspires a competitive landscape. Players adopt strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launch to make sure that the market becomes dynamic. Substantial investments are transpired in R&D to bring betterment in the existing products as well as to develop new ones.

Major Players:

Players leading the global advance anaesthesia monitoring devices market include General Electric Company (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (China), Masimo (US), Medtronic (US), Infiniummedical (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sedana Medical AB (Sweden), Smiths Medical (UK), Maquet Holding B V & Co. KG. (Germany), OSI Systems (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), ResMed (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Intersurgical Ltd (UK), and Phillips Plastics Corporation. (The Netherland), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

December 11, 2019 — Milestone Scientific Inc. (the US), a medical technology company, announced its partnership with Red One Medical Devices LLC (the US), to distribute its CompuFlo Epidural System to VA and DoD medical facilities worldwide. CompuFlo Epidural Trainer is now available for anesthesia education worldwide. CompuFlo uses real-time Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology and detects pressure changes that are imperceptible by touches, such as optical, quantifiable pressure and fluid measurements. These pressured are paired with audible feedback to allow anesthesia providers to verify the epidural space has been reached with objective intelligence.

