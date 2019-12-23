Acne Treatment Market Size, Analysis 2020, Industry Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Top Company Profile, Merger, Growing Demand

Acne Treatment Market Research Report, Type (Inflammatory Acne, Cystic Acne, Post-Surgical/Wound Acne), Treatment (Medication, Therapeutic Devices), By Treatment Modality (Oral, Topical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Acne Treatment Market Overview

Global acne treatment market is an evergreen market owing to growing expenditure on personal care and growing incidence of acne vulgaris and its risk factors. Acne treatment perceives a massive demand owing to growing expenditure on personal care and beauty products.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global acne treatment market is expected to garner a CAGR of over 5.3% over the assessment period (2016-2023). The extensive demand for acne treatment owing to its being the most common skin condition is a key driving factor behind the substantial market growth.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne tops the list of common skin conditions in the U.S., and a massive 50 million U.S. citizens suffer from acne annually. Worldwide, almost 85% of people experience acne at least once and its incidence is increasing. The medical statistics state that more than 6 MN between the ages of 12 and 24 people visited clinics for treatment for acne. It was also estimated that acne affected more than 650 MN people worldwide, resulting in being the eighth most common disease around the globe. Acne affects almost 80–90% of teenagers around the world.

Growing personal care and acne spot treatment, led by the growing per capita income and public perception of hygiene standards are driving large market growth. Additional factors fostering market demand include dramatically rising skin care clinics. The growing influence of media is another driver of the acne treatment market.

Acne Treatment Market Major Players:

Players providing better growth to the global acne treatment market are

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Valeant (Canada)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Stiefel Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Global Acne Treatment Market – Segments

The report has five dynamics that would broaden the scope of understanding,

By Type : Comedonal Acne, Inflammatory Acne, Cystic Acne, Post-Surgical/Wound Acne, And Others, among others.

By End-use: Medication (Retinoid {Adapalene, Tretinoin, Others

}, Antibiotics {Erythromycin, Clindamycin, And Others}, and Others), Therapeutic Devices (Lasers, Micro dermabrader, Dermabraders, and Others), And Others, among others.

By Treatment Modality: Oral, Topical, Injectable among others.

By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Acne Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global acne treatment market with the largest market share owing to high healthcare expenditure, greater awareness and excellent healthcare infrastructure. Factors such as high adoption of beauty and skin care products and the large cosmetic industry provide an additional impulse to the growth of the regional market.

Europe is another lucrative market owing to the proliferating healthcare and cosmetic industry. Additionally, the development of advanced medical devices especially in Germany and the influence of the media and cosmetic industry is driving the Europe acne treatment market.

The Asia Pacific acne treatment market is projected to emerge as a promising market owing to the rapid development of cheaper generic pharmaceutical sectors and the large patient base. According to the estimates of the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology, almost 200 to 300 MN Indians suffer from acne in 2017.

Global Acne Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

The acne treatment industry is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several big and small players. The market suffers from loss of exclusivity and the influx of cheaper generics is hampering the revenues owing to intense pricing pressure and the availability of over the counter (OTC) acne treatment. The market analysis of the acne treatment market reveals a market trend towards the retinoid segment.

Manufacturers rely on collaboration and business agreements with skincare clinics to drive larger sales. Doctors are increasingly being pressed to prescribe the latest formulations by the medical representatives of companies in the acne treatment industry.

Manufacturers of acne treatment use a variety of distributions channels and advertisements to attract customers. The development of online pharmaceuticals is another opportunity being tapped owing to the over the counter nature of most acne treatment products.

Acne Treatment Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 30, 2019 —- L’Oréal launched its latest brand named AcneFree as an AF Adapalene Gel targeting the acne treatment market. AcneFree is an over-the-counter, once-daily topical retinoid treatment for acne. There has been a change in the prescription status of Adapalene from prescription-only to over-the-counter after FDA approval. The AF Adapalene Gel has a 0.1% adapalene composition and is claimed to cause lower irritation compared to other retinoid formulations leading to greater compliance and better results. AcneFree is also claimed to possess better stability and shelf life than other prescription retinoids.

