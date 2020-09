Microrobotics researchers have been working for decades, in a seemingly futile attempt, to keep up with the miniaturization that has been achieved in the field of microelectronics. Although rudimentary microscopic robots have been developed, they have failed to take full advantage of conventional silicon electronics and so are limited in their functionality. Specifically, no one has developed an actuator at micrometer resolutions that can work with semiconductor processing and be triggered using conventional electronic signals. Now, researchers from Cornell University are reporting in the journal Nature that they have successfully... Read More