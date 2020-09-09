Oxygen-Releasing Bioink to Enhance Cell Survival in 3D Printed Structures

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation in Los Angeles, California have developed an oxygen-releasing bioink that may be useful in 3D printing bioengineered cell constructs. This can help live cells to survive in limited oxygen environments, such as those that exist inside of 3D printed devices, in the first days after implantation. Heart cells in a bioink (top) without oxygen support and (bottom) with oxygen-releasing capabilities. Live cells are stained green, dead cells in red. Developing cell-encapsulating constructs, consisting of regenerative cells in a supportive biomaterial matrix, holds...