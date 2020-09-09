Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation in Los Angeles, California have developed an oxygen-releasing bioink that may be useful in 3D printing bioengineered cell constructs. This can help live cells to survive in limited oxygen environments, such as those that exist inside of 3D printed devices, in the first days after implantation. Heart cells in a bioink (top) without oxygen support and (bottom) with oxygen-releasing capabilities. Live cells are stained green, dead cells in red. Developing cell-encapsulating constructs, consisting of regenerative cells in a supportive biomaterial matrix, holds...
Hyperpolarized Gas MRI for Pulmonary Disease Assessment: Interview with Richard Hullihen, CEO of Polarean ImagingSeptember 9th, 2020 by Conn Hastings
Polarean Imaging, a company based in North Carolina, is pursuing regulatory approval for clinical use of its hyperpolarized gas MRI. The technology is intended to assist in diagnosing respiratory conditions, something that would be particularly useful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Polarean produces equipment to generate hyperpolarized 129Xenon (HPX) or helium gas. In practice, the patient inhales some of the hyperpolarized gas, and then undergoes a 10-20 second MRI scan. Data published to date about the technology suggests that HPX MRI can enhance the MRI signal by 100,000-fold. Such...Read More
Laser-Controlled Microrobots Small Enough for InjectionsSeptember 9th, 2020 by Medgadget Editors
Microrobotics researchers have been working for decades, in a seemingly futile attempt, to keep up with the miniaturization that has been achieved in the field of microelectronics. Although rudimentary microscopic robots have been developed, they have failed to take full advantage of conventional silicon electronics and so are limited in their functionality. Specifically, no one has developed an actuator at micrometer resolutions that can work with semiconductor processing and be triggered using conventional electronic signals. Now, researchers from Cornell University are reporting in the journal Nature that they have successfully...Read More
Electrocorticography Implant for Plug and Play Brain-Computer ControlSeptember 9th, 2020 by Conn Hastings
Researchers at UC San Francisco have used an electrocorticography (ECoG) implant to develop a brain-computer interface that does not need to be recalibrated and retrained each time it is used, allowing an experienced user to plug in and begin using the system at any time. The technique could allow for brain controlled prosthetic limbs or wheelchairs for disabled people. “The brain computer interface field has made great progress in recent years, but because existing systems have had to be reset and recalibrated each day, they haven't been able to tap...Read More
Keep A Breast Foundation and Carbon Health Partner on Self-Check AppSeptember 8th, 2020 by Medgadget Editors
Over 300,000 women in the US are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with an estimated 12,000 of those diagnosed expected to be under the age of 40. Early detection is pivotal to ensuring a high likelihood of survival, which is why the Keep A Breast Foundation is doubling down on the importance of self-checks with their new Keep A Breast app. According to Keep A Breast Medical Director Dr. Joel Evans, "The breast self-check is the simplest and easiest way to protect your breasts. Knowing your...Read More
Wearable Ozone Therapy Device for Chronic Wound TreatmentSeptember 8th, 2020 by Conn Hastings
Researchers at Purdue University have developed a wearable device that can administer antibacterial ozone gas to chronic wounds to help disinfect them. The technology could allow people to disinfect chronic wounds at home, and would be helpful in cases where wounds have been colonized by drug-resistant bacteria and aren’t responding to antibiotic therapy. Approximately 6 million patients in the U.S. have a chronic wound. This includes many patients with diabetes who develop foot ulcers. These wounds can have a significant impact on quality of life, mobility, and the ability to...Read More
Soft Electronics for Advanced Heart CathetersSeptember 8th, 2020 by Conn Hastings
Researchers at George Washington University and Northwestern University have developed a new class of soft devices that can provide new functionality for catheters used in cardiac procedures. The new materials are soft electronics, including stretchable sensors and actuators, that when applied to the surface of a catheter system, could greatly assist in diagnosing and treating cardiac conditions. Catheter-based therapy for conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias is well-established. However, current catheters are quite rigid and do not conform particularly well to the soft tissues in which they are used. This makes...Read More
Jada System for Postpartum Hemorrhage: Interview with Rob Binney, CEO of Alydia HealthSeptember 3rd, 2020 by Conn Hastings
Alydia Health, a company based in Menlo Park, California, has developed the Jada System, a device designed to stop postpartum hemorrhage. The condition involves heavy bleeding after delivery of a baby. Affected women can experience extended hospital stays, and, unfortunately, can sometimes die. In fact, postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal death in the US. Current treatments for the condition are not ideal, and include medications that can be too slow to work, and an inflatable balloon that slows or stops the bleeding, but takes 12-24 hours to...Read More
Electronic Skin Senses Pain, Temp, Pressure as Fast as Human DermisSeptember 3rd, 2020 by Medgadget Editors
Scientists at the RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia have announced the development of an artificial skin material that can sense pain, temperature, and pressure. It's remarkable because it replicates how real skin responds to stimuli, which sends appropriate electric signals through neural pathways to the brain. The technology is slated to allow for life-like transmission of tactile sensations through prosthetic arms and legs, and may even help replace skin grafts with artificial solutions. According to RMIT, the electronic skin "replicates" how our native skin detects pain, sending out signals just...Read More
Exact Models of Aortic Heart Valves Help Prepare for Minimally Invasive ProceduresAugust 31st, 2020 by Medgadget Editors
Complex transcatheter cardiac procedures, such as valve replacements, are often difficult to prepare for. Small anatomical differences can make big impacts on outcomes. Clinicians and researchers have been using models, both virtual and 3D printed, to improve procedural outcomes, design new devices, and to invent new therapeutic techniques. These models generally help professionals to understand nuances between patients, but they don't reproduce the exact shapes and dynamics of moving tissues and structures. Now researchers at the University of Minnesota, with help from Medtronic, have developed a way of 3D printing...Read More
Elon Musk's Neuralink Shares More About Its Implantable Brain StimulatorAugust 31st, 2020 by Scott Jung
Neuralink, one of Elon Musk's newest ventures, was founded in 2016 but little has been known about the startup other than that it would somehow actualize Musk's vision of a revolutionary implantable brain device. During a webcast last week, Musk and his team unveiled a bit more about what the company has been up to, including a live demo involving a trio of pigs. The Neuralink implant, known as the "Link," is essentially a miniaturized version of a deep brain stimulator. It's a coin-sized device with a bundle of tiny...Read More
LG Air Purifier Mask Makes Breathing EasyAugust 28th, 2020 by Medgadget Editors
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, companies around the world have been working on solutions to improve how the world responds to the crisis. LG, the giant South Korean electronics manufacturer, has just announced that it has developed a face mask that is an air purifier that cleans the air and makes it easy to breathe at the same time. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier features two replaceable H13 HEPA filters that the firm already employs in its house air purifiers. Two built-in fans push air through, coordinated with the...Read More